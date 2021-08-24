News

Insurgency: NAF to induct A-29 Super Tucano aircraft Aug. 31

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

All is now set for the induction of the newly-acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Order of Battle.

It would be recalled that the first batch of six Super Tucano aircraft arrived in Kano on July 22, 2021.

The remaining six planes, according to the NAF, are expected in the country before the end of the year.

A statement, Tuesday, by the NAF’s spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the inauguration is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, August 31, at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Expectedly, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, will preside over the induction ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour.

“As part of programmes lined up for the induction ceremony, a symbolic flypast will be performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft within the vicinity of the induction ceremony,” Gabkwet said

