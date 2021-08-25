NAF to induct A-29 Super Tucano aircraft
News Top Stories

Insurgency: NAF to induct A-29 Super Tucano aircraft August 31

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

All is now set for the induction of the newlyacquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Order of Battle. It would be recalled that the first batch of six Super Tucano aircraft arrived in Kano on July 22, 2021.

 

The remaining six planes, according to the NAF, are expected in the country before  the end of the year.

 

A statement, Tuesday, by the NAF’s spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the inauguration is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, August 31, at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

 

“Expectedly, the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, will preside over the induction ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour.

 

“As part of programmes lined up for the induction ceremony, a symbolic flypast will be performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft within the vicinity of the induction ceremony,” Gabkwet said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kogi gov receives Fani-Kayode, advocates politics without bitterness

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday received in audience former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode at his Abuja residence. Bello commended Fani- Kayode for the visit, describing it as a welcome move.   The governor said the task of nation building is a collective one and that hands must be on deck to […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: We’ve two govts in Kaduna –CAN Chairman

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Following recent attacks, killings and kidnapping in Kaduna State, the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Joseph Hayab, yesterday, declared that there were now two governments administering the state, the government of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and that of bandits.   Hayab, therefore, advised the state government to concentrate more energy in […]
News

EFCC arrests 10 suspected internet fraudsters

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that operatives attached to its Lagos zonal office arrested 10 suspects in connection computer-related fraud. Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as: The suspects are:  Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica