Insurgency: ‘Nigeria’s fragile food security in danger’

Following the dastardly killing of 43 farmers at Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State by Boko Haram, the Nigerian farmers under the auspices of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have disclosed that the killings portend grave danger for the country’s fragile food system post-COVID-19 if insurgency ravaging the nation’s agric space is not tamed urgently.

AFAN insisted that the country’s agric sector would certainly be further challenged by this development amid rising insecurity in the country, saying that food system of Nigeria had been adversely affected by COVID-19 and flooding, while insecurity is now compounding the development. The National President of AFAN, Kabir Ibrahim, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos on the association’s position on the recent slaying of innocent farmers in Borno State and what it portends to Nigeria’s food security, raised the alarm that local farmers were now scared to go to their farms for dry season farming. Consequently, Ibrahim pointed out that the country’s attainment of food sufficiency would be adversely affected following the killing of the farmers and the rising insecurity challenge in the North East.

In addition, the AFAN national president noted that the murder of the local farmers would definitely affect the gains made on rice production in the country’s agric sector. He added that the prevailing insecurity in the North East had been worrisome to AFAN, the Federal Government and Nigerians, saying that it portended profound danger to Nigeria’s food basket if government refused to tackle the menace in all ramifications.

Ibrahim said: “The recent unfortunate slaying of our farmers in Borno State portends disaster for our food system in that the farmers are now very scared to go to their farms to do dry season farming. “We are devastated by the news of this horrendous act by Boko Haram and AFAN condole with the families of the slain farmers, the government and people of Borno State.

“The fragile food system will certainly be further challenged by this development. The food system of Nigeria which had been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, flooding and insecurity is now further threatened by this development.

The farmers are now scared stiff to go their farms for fear of being killed in cold blood. “The gains made on rice production will definitely be lost due to this pervading insecurity in the North East.”

The AFAN national president also explained that the North West was going through its own challenges of insecurity and others, especially the flooding in Kebbi and Jigawa States. He stated that local farmers were pleading with the Federal Government to deal with the insecurity in the North East by bulldozing Sambisa forest. He added that the banditry and kidnapping in the North West should also be decisively stemmed by doing the same thing to the forests there.

According to him, it is common knowledge that the insurgents have turned these forests into a safe haven. Speaking further, the farmer said: “The security forces should make announcements for all persons living in the immediate vicinity of the forests to relocate because there will be air and ground raids as well as complete chemical defoliation of the forests. “This will be followed by bulldozing of sections of the forests immediately afterwards. “We believe the climate activists will sympathise with us especially if we turn some of the cleared areas into farm land as it is evident that the farm plantations will also mitigate the feared climate change arising from the obvious deforestation. “The desired food security of the country has several risk factors but the current situation portends real danger to it unless some drastic and decisive actions are taken immediately.”

