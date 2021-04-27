News

Insurgency, others: FG c’ttee recommends personnel,equipment audit of military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

…makes case for reserves, veterans

A committee set up to undertake a holistic reform of the Ministry of Defence, as well as the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), has come out with 70 recommendations, which implementation, it hoped, will substantially tame the growing insecurity in the country.
Among the recommendations made by the Air Vice Marshal (rtd) M. Umaru-led 21-member panel, was the urgent need for a holistic audit of personnel and equipment of the military across all formations in the country.
The 21-member panel also made a strong case for the activation of the provisions of the Armed Forces Act that deal with Reserves and Veterans, in the face of threats to national security.
The development comes amid rising cases of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, separatist agitations and the like.
The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), who received the report, pledged diligent implementation, in demonstration of the federal government’s commitment towards ending the cycle of violence across the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Turaki’s trial : How N359m was moved from ministry’s account to individual accounts –Witness

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A compliance officer with a 2nd Generation Bank, Remigius Ugwu, yesterday told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja how the sum of N359 million was moved from Special Duties Ministry’s account and transferred to different accounts. Ugwu made this known while giving his evidence-inchief in the ongoing trial of ex-Minister of Special Duties, Taminu […]
News

Maina petitions AGF, seeks review of criminal charges

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, demanding a review of the criminal charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Maina wanted the AGF to, in the interest of […]
News

#OccupyLekkiTollGate: Popular Instagram comedian, ‘Mr Macaroni’ arrested by police

Posted on Author Reporter

  Popular Instagram comedian, Debo Adebayo aka Mr Macaroni, has been arrested by the police at Lekki Toll Plaza on Saturday morning. Although details of his arrest are sketchy, he later posted a video of himself inside the Black Maria which the police used to whisk him and about 10 others away from the location […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica