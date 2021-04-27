Insurgency, others: FG c’ttee recommends personnel,equipment audit of military

…makes case for reserves, veterans

A committee set up to undertake a holistic reform of the Ministry of Defence, as well as the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), has come out with 70 recommendations, which implementation, it hoped, will substantially tame the growing insecurity in the country.

Among the recommendations made by the Air Vice Marshal (rtd) M. Umaru-led 21-member panel, was the urgent need for a holistic audit of personnel and equipment of the military across all formations in the country.

The 21-member panel also made a strong case for the activation of the provisions of the Armed Forces Act that deal with Reserves and Veterans, in the face of threats to national security.

The development comes amid rising cases of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping, separatist agitations and the like.

The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), who received the report, pledged diligent implementation, in demonstration of the federal government’s commitment towards ending the cycle of violence across the country.

