News

Insurgency: President following up on arms procurement processes – ONSA

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has assured that the worsening security situation in the country will soon be a thing of the past, as President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to follow-up on arms procurement processes.
He said the development was informed by the President’s commitment towards ending threats to national security, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes.
The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which conveyed the position in a statement sent to New Telegraph, said Monguno was quoted out of context, in an engagement with a media outfit.
“The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to some media reports regarding Armed Forces equipment during an interview with the BBC Hausa service.
“We would like to state that the NSA was quoted out of context as he did not categorically say that funds meant for arms procurement were missing under the former Service Chiefs as reported or transcribed by some media outlets from the BBC interview,” ONSA said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Outrage, as KWAM 1 allegedly pummels Ogun broadcaster

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN) yesterday slammed Fuji musician star, Wasiu Ayinde KWAM 1 for allegedly brutalising an Ogun State-based broadcaster, Wole Sorunke (aka MC Murphy). Sorunke, a popular radio presenter and compere, was allegedly beaten and brutalised by the fuji maestro and his boys on Thursday night at the 60th […]
News Top Stories

Leaked video: PDP seeks Gambari, Oshiomhole’s arrest

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Lawrence Olaoye and Cajetan Mmuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest and interrogation of the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over an alleged plot to subvert the on-going electoral process in Edo State. The two men featured in a […]
News

Activist slams Buhari over threat to human rights

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A human rights activist has said that the New Year’s speech of President Muhammadu Buhari, was nothing other than a draconian piece, laced with unnecessary threats to human rights. The activist, Deji Adeyanju, who on Friday said Buhari’s intolerance for opposing voices, was always manifest in his lifestyle and conduct, also condemned the fresh arrest […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica