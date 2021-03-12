Insurgency: President following up on arms procurement processes – ONSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has assured that the worsening security situation in the country will soon be a thing of the past, as President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to follow-up on arms procurement processes.

He said the development was informed by the President’s commitment towards ending threats to national security, occasioned by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which conveyed the position in a statement sent to New Telegraph, said Monguno was quoted out of context, in an engagement with a media outfit.

“The attention of the Office of the National Security Adviser has been drawn to some media reports regarding Armed Forces equipment during an interview with the BBC Hausa service.

“We would like to state that the NSA was quoted out of context as he did not categorically say that funds meant for arms procurement were missing under the former Service Chiefs as reported or transcribed by some media outlets from the BBC interview,” ONSA said.

