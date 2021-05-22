Insurgency: Seven Super Tuccano aircraft arrive Nigeria July to utterly crush bandits, Rep

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Air Force in the House of Representatives, Abass Adigun, has revealed that the rate of insurgency and banditry ravaging the country would soon be nipped in the bud as seven of the 12 Super Tuccano Air Force aircraft ordered and purchased by the Federal Government from the United States of America would arrive the country by July.

The former officer of the US Navy, who is representing Ibadan North East/ South East Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly said Nigeria had paid for the procurement of the 12 sophisticated aircraft since 2018 through the Defence Ministry to utterly crush bandits in the country. He spoke with Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday after he had empowered about 1,000 of his constituents with cash and working tools totalling about N900m. He distributed the following items: 65 grinding machines, 30 motorcycles, 35 hair dryers, 35 sewing machines, 10 generators.

He also empowered the South East and North East markets traders in Owode and Iso Apo Ojaba, as well as, Basorun and Oranyan with N500, 000 each. Two brand new mobile Ambulances that cost about N25m each were also donated for the healthcare of his constituents.

Noting that he and five other government officials will be travelling to the US next week to inspect the aircraft in preparation for their arrival in Nigeria. He said: “One of the advantages of the Super Tuccano aircraft is that it flies high and still meets the target unlike the other aircraft that we have in Air Force. So I believe if we can be able to get those Super Tuccano to Nigeria, that will give us opportunities of overcoming our security challenges. “I’m very sure that this one will help Nigeria government to defeat all these bandits and others in the North West, North Central, South East and everywhere in Nigeria, because we have criminal issues, everywhere in Nigeria today.

