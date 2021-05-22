News Top Stories

Insurgency: Seven Super Tuccano aircraft arrive Nigeria July to utterly crush bandits, Rep

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Air Force in the House of Representatives, Abass Adigun, has revealed that the rate of insurgency and banditry ravaging the country would soon be nipped in the bud as seven of the 12 Super Tuccano Air Force aircraft ordered and purchased by the Federal Government from the United States of America would arrive the country by July.

The former officer of the US Navy, who is representing Ibadan North East/ South East Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly said Nigeria had paid for the procurement of the 12 sophisticated aircraft since 2018 through the Defence Ministry to utterly crush bandits in the country. He spoke with Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday after he had empowered about 1,000 of his constituents with cash and working tools totalling about N900m. He distributed the following items: 65 grinding machines, 30 motorcycles, 35 hair dryers, 35 sewing machines, 10 generators.

He also empowered the South East and North East markets traders in Owode and Iso Apo Ojaba, as well as, Basorun and Oranyan with N500, 000 each. Two brand new mobile Ambulances that cost about N25m each were also donated for the healthcare of his constituents.

Noting that he and five other government officials will be travelling to the US next week to inspect the aircraft in preparation for their arrival in Nigeria. He said: “One of the advantages of the Super Tuccano aircraft is that it flies high and still meets the target unlike the other aircraft that we have in Air Force. So I believe if we can be able to get those Super Tuccano to Nigeria, that will give us opportunities of overcoming our security challenges. “I’m very sure that this one will help Nigeria government to defeat all these bandits and others in the North West, North Central, South East and everywhere in Nigeria, because we have criminal issues, everywhere in Nigeria today.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Tinubu unites S’West speakers, ex-lawmakers in Ibadan

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Current and former Speakers of various legislative houses in the south-western part of Nigeria have agreed to unite in support of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The meeting, which was organised by the BAT Foundation, held in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state, late Wednesday with the participants […]
News

Edo election: Placing Asiwaju’s video in context

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The 2020 Edo State Governorship election has come and gone but some of its talking points still reverberate.         For several reasons, the Edo election has been viewed by many as a proxy battle at this particular moment in time between political forces and figures that will contend against each other during […]
News

Lagos APC, Rep seek more inclusion of women in elective positions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Women in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for an increased participation and inclusion of women in elective positions across the country. The women made the call yesterday at a Consultative Forum with the theme; “Inclusion of APC Women in Elective Positions: Lagos State as a Pacesetter,” convened by the party’s women’s leader in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica