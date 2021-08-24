Insurgency: Six months not enough to deradicalise ex-combatants, say security experts

Security experts have queried the ongoing deradicalisation programme for repentant/ surrendered Boko Haram fighters in the North-East, insisting that the six months may not be sufficient enough to achieve the set objective.

Among the experts seeking a review of the “amnesty” for the ex-combatants are ex-Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor; and ex-Assistant Director (Investigations and Intelligence) of the Service, Mr. Dennis Amachree.

As part of its non-kinetic approach to ending insurgency in the North-East, the Federal Government sometime in 2016 initiated what many considered as “amnesty” for surrendered terrorists to encourage others to lay down their arms.

Through the instrumentality of Operation Safe Corridor, the ex-combatants are taken through a six-month programme, which included deradicalisation, rehabilitation, as well as reintegration into civil society. During the period, experts, including psychologists, took the repentant fighters through counselling and other reformation sessions, preparatory to their reabsorption in society.

In separate interviews with New Telegraph, Ejiofor and Amachree argued that the development was not in line with global best practice. Ejiofor wondered why the Federal Government opted for the programme at a time the counter-insurgency operation is still on.

In his estimation, the deradicalisation could only be launched when the insurgency is over; when the state would have defeated the opponents. He said: “Six months is not sufficient for people who have been involved.

This is not the issue of deradicalisation because these are people who have subjected the economy, the politics of the country, brought us to a standstill and they are coming leisurely. “Do you know how long it took them to train, or you think all of them where picked up from the bush?

They received training. If they didn’t receive direct training, they received from people who were trained. “So, it is not sufficient, and it depends on the level of their involvement. Some of them might be pretending to come back; it’s part of the training they received. Pretend like they have surrendered, only to mix with people and collect more information.

Didn’t you see when (Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali) Ndume was talking about the people who were deradicalised then came back and were killing people.

“In fact, the government should look at this issue of amnesty critically, because you can’t be giving amnesty to people who have been killing people and you are jailing and calling people who want selfdetermination terrorists.”

Asked what the standard practice was, the security expert said: “You see, the war is still raging; it is only when the war is won that you can begin to talk about deradicalisation. “People are still fighting, and you are busy giving some of them amnesty or deradicalising them. Government should go back to the drawing board, to bring this thing out very well.”

Amachree said as “ideological militants”, the beneficiaries of the “amnesty programme” must be thoroughly screened, with a view to determining their levels of involvement in the assault on the state.

While calling for the prosecution of those found to have carried out mass killing, he added that the action might be appear improper, given the fact that hundreds of thousands of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) are still held at the various camps in the North-East.

Amachree said: “Operation Safe Corridor is a very good programme which is used for militants or insurgents that are surrendering, or are coming back to the Nigerian side because they have realised that what they are doing is bad.

“In that situation, they are deradicalising them and rehabilitating them to become citizens, because they are ideological militants. What they believe in, especially in the Islamic religion, is fundamental.

“But at the same time, it is very important to screen these people properly; it is not just anybody that will come in, and then of course surrender, then you are happy to take him back.

“We have had a situation where somebody was brought in deradicalised, rehabilitated, then he went back to his hometown to kill his family members and went back to Boko Haram.” He added: “So, six months, I don’t think it is proper.

We have a situation in Afghanistan, where the Americans arrested some of these Al Qaeda adherents, brought them to Guantanamo Bay in the Americas, put them in isolation centres, where till now, there are people still in Guantanamo Bay.

“Guantanamo Bay has not been closed down, because they are still going through deradicalisation programme there. “And, of course, for those ones who are really criminals, who have done mass killing, those ones have to be taken to court, to face the music.

“Because, how can somebody kill other peoples’ children and parents, and then one day he says, ‘I have surrendered, I won’t do it again’.

Then you take him back and then the people that are displaced and are in the IDP camps are still there. It does not make any sense.” But a Major General, deeply- rooted in the programme who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it was not only well-intended but also achieving results. He said: “It’s six months.

That programme was designed by experts and we believe that if they go through that programme they will be adequately deradicalised.

“Don’t forget that it is a long process, and they are eventually going to get back to society where we expect religious leaders, community leaders who, in the course of the programme, have also been brought to engage them, to continue with the process of deradicalisation.

“It is a long process, but we believe that what we have given them can be sufficient enough to have them have a rethink, and help them prepare their minds to start engaging positively with the people in the community where they are, and to also see reasons why it will not be necessary for them to go back to the sect. I believe the programme is rich enough to give them that.”

Like this: Like Loading...