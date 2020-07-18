News Top Stories

Insurgency: Troops kill 7 bandits, recover rustled cows in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara

Troops of the Nigerian Army under ‘Operation Sahel Sanity”, a subsidiary of ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’, yesterday killed seven suspected Boko Haram insurgents, during a shootout at Jigawar Malamai in Dan Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State and in Garin Maza, Tamuske and Garin Bagwari villages in Sabon Birni of Sokoto State, respectively.

In a statement issued by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier-General Benard Onyeuko, and made available to Saturday Telegraph in Gusau, Zamfara State, said the successes were recorded during a ‘clearance operation’ conducted on suspected hideouts of the bandits.

Similarly, the statement noted that the troops deployed in ‘Forward Operation Base’ at Danjibga in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, also recovered from rustlers over 121 cows and 37 sheep, which were eventually handed over to the Committee for Recovery of Rustled Animals for further action. The statement reads: “Furthermore, troops of Defence Headquarters Special Operation Forces deployed in Batsari had a meeting engagement with some marauding armed bandits at Jigawar Mallamai in Danmusa LGA of Katsina State.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, four bandits were neutralised, one AK 47 rifle and 21 motorcycles were recovered. “Also, on July 14, acting on credible intelligence, troops arrested one bandit informant at Isa-Matete Junction in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, who is currently undergoing interrogation for more credible information that will lead to actions ending the menace. “Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has commended the troops for their gallantry, successes and their resilience. He urges them not to rest on their laurels.”

