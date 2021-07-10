News

Insurgency war: Pray for Nigerian Military, Sen. Gyang urges Church 

Musa Pam, Jos

The Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang has urged the church to continue to pray for the Nigerian Military officers deployed to war front to succeed in discharging their Constitutional responsibility of securing the citizens.

Sen. Gyang, who is also the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence stated this on Saturday in Jos during the funeral of the former Director of Military Intelligence Nigerian Army Maj. Gen. Dung Mwanta Chong (rtd), which held on Saturday at the Living Faith Church Bukuru, Jos Plateau State.

The lawmaker said the Military and all the security agencies deserve the prayers of the church and all Nigerians to enable them succeed in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities effectively.

“I will urge the church to continue to pray for our Armed Forces especially those deployed to the war front and all the areas they are securing, because the challenges are enormous, so that God will help them to better perform and discharge their constitutional responsibilities which is to secure the citizens,” he said.

He said he is aware that citizens, especially his constituents are disturb because of the continuous loss of lives due to attacks and displacement of various communities, but said the church must continue to pray for the Military to succeed over the enemies of the nation.

