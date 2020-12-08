Insurgency war requires more than military might – Sani

Anthony Sani is the immediate past National Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). In this interview, he speaks on the state of insecurity in Nigeria, calls for state police and the 2023 presidency, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What is your take on rising insecurity in different parts of Nigeria?

Insecurity posed by kidnapping, gunmen, armed robbers, militant activism, ritual killings and cultism that have surged as aftermath of the #ENDSARS protests and the recent massacre of farmers in Borno State by insurgents are worrisome to every human being who has concern for preservation of core values of humanity. And because they touched lives, people are bound to cry out and appeal to governments at all levels to brace up and do more in order to put the prevalent insecurity behind us and pave the way for socio-economic development.

Do you think that the service chiefs are not doing enough in addressing security challenges in Nigeria and would you support the calls for their sack by the President?

As long as insecurity has not been stopped completely, Nigerians are bound to conclude that the service chiefs are not doing enough and, therefore, will continue to urge them to do more. Many people are complaining that doing the same thing over and over again cannot yield different outcomes.

But this is not to suggest that the service chiefs have not tried their best. It only means their best may not be good enough. And as the people keep complaining, there should be trend analyses, using fact checks needed for assessment of progress. For example, activities of Boko Haram used to transcend the entire northern states where some attacks claimed hundreds of people and even thousands of lives. As a result, the insurgents almost overwhelmed the North with fear to the extent that the United States predicted Nigeria would fail by 2015.

But when President Muhammadu Buhari emerged, he made it impossible for the forecast to come to pass by consigning activities of the sect to the fringes of North-East, where there are occasional attacks and killing of the weak. As a result of this, confidence and hope returned to the polity until recently, when attacks resurged as a result of the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests, which seem to have brought about what appears like Rambo on the loose.

So, as we assess the service chiefs, it is important to know that insecurity is not caused through conventional warfare, and so, cannot be upended by hard power of military might alone, but through addressing the underlying causes that include endemic poverty that comes with unemployment and ignorance. No one can say the present administration and the service chiefs have not tried. I think they have tried, and we must know that pass mark is a range and not a point. We must also know that the President knows more about the national capacity and limitations of the security architecture given his vintage experiences and now in vantage position.

Some individuals and organisations have criticized President Buhari over the level of insecurity in Nigeria. Do you think the President is doing enough?

I have told you that as long as the administration has not upended insecurity completely, we cannot say President Buhari has done enough. He needs to do more by way of improvement in the volume and quality of intelligence gathering as well as provision of enough well trained and equipped security personnel. He must also try to address the underlying causes, which is poverty that comes with unemployment and ignorance that provide canon fodders for the criminal elements in the society.

How would you react to the call by Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for President Buhari to resign due to failure to combat rising insecurity in the country?

The Northern Elders Forum knows that its call for resignation is just to underscore their concern about the insecurity but not to really effect any resignation. That is to say that the call has no traction. More so that the government has been trying within the limit of available resources to make desires possible and then actually, there have been some improvements.

They know the setback as aftermath of #EndSARS protests cannot be enough to call for resignation of an elected government. But it is within their right to make calls that include the need for the government to do more.

What is your take on the use of mercenaries to fight Boko Haram and reaction of the Federal Government on the issue?

I am not an authority on issues of security but a vintage President Buhari in vantage position should be able to know whether the use of mercenaries will put an end to insecurity or not.

What is your view on the demand for state police?

My view on state police is that it should be considered only if enough number of well-trained and adequately equipped Nigerian police personnel, who are properly motivated still fail to secure the nation.

If state police personnel are not enough, not well trained and not adequately equipped and properly motivated to deliver on their mandate, they cannot be the magic wand.

What is more, governors can easily abuse state police reminiscent of how they have abused state electoral commissions to kill democracy at the local government level. State police can become part of problems in those states that are diverse and prone to conflicts.

What is your take on Senate’s approval of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu’s reappointment as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)? Do you think he deserves second term?

For the Senate to approve the reappointment of Prof Yakubu for a second tenure is a testament to the fact that his first tenure ensured credible elections without substantial managerial imperfections that affected the outcomes of elections negatively.

It is almost two years to the end of the Buhari-led administration and the battle of 2023 has already started….

It has been my view that it was too early to start the politics of 2023 soon or immediately after inauguration. It is such approach that tends to supplant politics of identity symbolised by zoning, rotation and power shift on politics of real issues and real concern to ordinary Nigerians. Performance should be on the ballot in our democracy.

The contest over which zone should produce the president in 2023 is dominating debates ahead of 2023; which of the geopolitical zones do you think should produce President Buhari’s successor?

Because there is no national consensus on politics of zoning, it is unhelpful to canvass for any zone.

Until there is national consensus to that effect, I rather encourage groups and individuals that wish to produce the president to develop their own winning game plans and use them to canvass for the needed electoral mandate.

