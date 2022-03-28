Insurgency: You’re instrumental to our successes, Gen Musa tells media

The Theatre Commander Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa has attributed the ongoing successes achieved in the fight against Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Provinces (ISWAP) to the support the military is getting from the media.

Gen. Musa, who dis- closed this while speaking at a media parley with Defence Correspondents at the headquarters, of the Theatre Command, Maiduguri over the weekend, said over 126 members of Boko Haram/ ISWAP were killed by the troops in a special clearance operation within the Tubuktu Triangle alone between January and March.

He said: “With the sustained Operation Desert Sanity, Operation Lake Sanity as well as operations in the Tubuktu Triangle by the grace of God the insurgency will end before the end of year.”

The Theatre Commander said due the intensified offensive, the dreaded ISWAP group has starting using child soldiers between the ages of 9 to 15 to attack the troops, stressing that the insurgents are doing so because of the superior fire power of the troops, as well rules of engagement of the military that prohibits killing of under age children.

Gen. Musa said: “The successes recorded are due to collaboration and we will continue to work with other Armed Forces and sister organisations in our mandate of ensuring peace is fully restored to the Northeast and other parts of the country, especially as the 2023 general draws nearer.”

