Int. Breweries to unveil ‘tallest beer bottle’ in Ibadan

The International Breweries Plc, producers of Trophy premium lager, the flagship product of the company, has given a hint of its intention to unveil ‘tallest beer bottle’ in Ibadan, Oyo state. Although no date has been fixed for the event, the plan followed the successful unveiling of same in Lagos to honour the brand’s consumers. At the Lagos event, the fibre glass structure, which stands at 14 metres (45.9ft) height and 3.8 metres (12.5 ft) in diameter, was unveiled at the Ikeja City Mall. Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji, who gave more insight into the tallest beer bottle, however, described the event as momentous in the history of the beer industry in the country, saying the initiative was to consolidate its number one position in the industry. The feat, which he noted, would not have been possible without the support and patronage of the brand consumers, said that the bottle was unveiled to acknowledge and celebrate them.

As a member of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewers with more than 400 beer brands, Adedeji hinted that Trophy had consistently set the pace when it comes to recognising and rewarding consumers, and by tagging them “Honourable.” “The Trophy fiberglass structure appears to be the tallest ever considering the absence of a record of its type, according to the Guinness World Records,” she added. On his part, the Marketing Manager, Trophy, Bamise Oyegbami, pointed out that the Trophy brand is unique in many ways and represents the qualities of hard work, ambition, integrity and camaraderie that make one stand out.

“We refer to the Trophy consumer as “Honourable” because of our deep conviction that our consumers are a reflection of our brand, and so for us, it is not just about making the next sale, rather it is the burning desire to consistently give our consumers a unique experience and that is why we have erected the largest fibreglass structure of a muskie,” Oyegbami said.

Like this: Like Loading...