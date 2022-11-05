Integrity being eroded in Nigerian businesses –Audu

An Abuja-based business firm, Taju Audu & Co, a member form of the TGS Global Network, has said integrity and competence were fast eroding from Nigeria’s business climate, as many young business men and women were more interested in cutting corners and amassing wealth. Chief Executive Officer Taju Audu & Co, Tajudeen Audu, who spoke at the official commissioning of TAC House, noted that the firm built on Integrity, consists of chartered accountants, business advisors, a training institute and confectionary unit all poised towards serving individuals, businesses, governments and nonprofit organisations. He said: “We have a lot of people with high integrity.

What I also understand is that this is fast eroding, especially among the younger people. “People want to really cut corners. People want to get rich on time. “If you look at the social media, you find that we glorify wealth; we fake it even if we don’t have it. “That is something we really need to take a look at. We must look inwards and look at how we can rebuild ourselves so that we will have a better society.” Worried that the new trend was affecting the nation’s economy and security, he added that, “When we glorify wealth too much over how we glorify integrity, people will rather want to have the money and lose the integrity.

“This is not good for the nation, the economy, our security and other facets of life will be affected.” Audu, who encouraged young Nigerians to work towards being self-employed rather than wait for white collar jobs, disclosed that the training institute was collaborating with universities outside Nigeria to impart quality knowledge that would help create employable persons, who could serve the country better through their entrepreneurial skills and professionalism.

