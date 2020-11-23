Integrity, competence must drive S’East’s quest for presidency – Town Union Presidents

Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has declared total support for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The group, however, insisted that Ndigbo must allow consideration for integrity, competence and credibility to guide the choice of those they want to put forward for the consideration by other Nigerians.

The Town Union presidents charged governors of the region to create the enabling environment for Ndigbo across the globe to repatriate their wealth and businesses back to the region in line with their new think-home philosophy.

Rising from a two-day security retreat in Enugu, weekend, ASETU in a communiqué signed by its National President, Chief Emeka Diwe; National Secretary, Hon Gideon Adikwuru and 118 other members, deplored the emerging stereotype in some quarters, which it said, viewed some Igbo youths as violent masterminds of the arson, destruction and carnage that trailed the recent EndSARS protests across the country.

The security retreat, which was also attended by representatives of community youth leaders, women leaders and Igbo Town Unions in the Diaspora, expressed concern about the security of lives and property of Ndigbo in Nigeria as well as the alleged marginalization of the Igbo in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

While insisting that the ongoing community policing programme of government must involve and incorporate the Town Unions in order to be effective, the participants called for the establishment of a pan- South East regional security as the only framework that can guarantee full security of lives and property in the region.

ASETU lamented the alleged exclusion of the Igbo from the security leadership of Nigeria, noting that it posed a threat to national unity for Nigeria to continue to have preponderance and dominance of one ethnic group in all the security agencies, which it said defeats the notion of federalism.

