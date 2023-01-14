Integrity Group only raising the stakes, will still back Atiku – Akinjide

A founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oloye Jumoke Akinjide, is an influential chieftain of the party. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory talked about the build-up to next month’s general election, the crisis within the PDP as well as fortunes of the party. Excerpts:

Barring any form of hitches, general elections are scheduled to hold across the country from next month, could you please give us your general overview of the processes so far?

I think INEC over the years has shown marked improvement and competency in dealing with electoral process. Nigerians are waiting and eager to see INEC doing better than it has done in the past. We now have a new Electoral Act that gives INEC two things to guarantee credible poll. First, the introduction of BVAS machine must be used to identify every single voter though either the finger print or facial recognition.

Secondly, results from every polling unit will now be transmitted directly to the INEC portal, so there would be no need for manual collation of results which used to be the case before. My view is that President Muhammadu Buhari has been presented by fate a golden opportunity to deliver a credible election and write his name in gold.

It is the view of almost every Nigerian that the President has failed to deliver on all the three points of his manifesto. He promised to tackle insecurity, fight corruption and revamp the economy. Today, we have Governor of the Central Bank who has run away and this is unprecedented in the nation’s history. God is kind, he keeps giving us all the opportunities for redemption.

This is the opportunity he has given to President Buhari now to deliver credible poll, I hope he would take it. He has no choice than to conduct a free, fair and transparent election which everybody would be proud of. I think he must do this by leading from the front this time. He’s been accused of leading from the rear and not knowing what is actually going on. For him, it’s not just dish out instructions like a military general. This is not a military garrison. He has to be there and make sure that things are done properly by making sure that the process is not in any way compromised by anybody using his name.

He must make his position known publicly by telling INEC not to have any form of interference from any politician or any authority. He must give INEC a safeguard that it must report anybody disturbing it. If he manages to do this, then, he will have the chance to write his name positively in history.

How do you see his (Buhari’s) body language, does it suggest that he is committed to credible election?

So far, I’m very optimistic because he has gone everywhere to assure Nigerians that they should be free to vote for whoever they want as their leader. He has not even done much to support his party’s Presidential Candidate. He has continued to insist that Nigerians should be free to vote for whomever they want as their president. Unfortunately, it’s not enough to make pronouncements and Nigerians regrettably don’t believe what you say anymore because of that trust deficit. You must make concerted efforts to walk the talk. He must make sure that whether it is the cabal or the APC as a political party or some security agents who are biased are not allowed to compromise the process. All these categories of people must be watched very closely. Everyone involved must be up and doing. For all Nigerians, we must all be involved as stakeholders in the process.

Apart from INEC, how do you see the roles being played by other stakeholders such as the security agents to ensure that they deliver credible election?

INEC has clarified a report suggesting that the election might be shifted. They said they were just doing a briefing on things that needed to be in place logistically. INEC had to come out to state that its personnel and facilities must be protected from being destroyed. INEC has further come out to say that there is no cause for alarm that the days scheduled for the elections are sacrosanct.

Your party is the main opposition party in the country, from the position of hindsight, do you think your party stands any chance of winning next month’s Presidential Election?

I do for many reasons. One, the PDP is really the only true party in Nigeria. It has never changed its name or its logo. Every other party has done so. The APC is an amalgamation of three or more political parties. The other parties are available to whoever wants to pick them up at any time, more or less purpose service vehicles. The PDP is very deep rooted, it is in every single polling unit in this country and it remains constant.

It is the big umbrella that can cover all Nigerians. It is not a regional party, it is pan-Nigerian. I truly believe like our standard bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said what he said when the PDP wins this election, the APC will cease to exist. What has brought them together has since thorn them apart. You can see the cracks already.

So, I think that the PDP is going to win this election because we have the widest spread across the country. The PDP has a balanced ticket, Muslim/ Christian. The PDP has two people who are the most experience and competent. We have former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who was a vice president of the country for two terms who understands all parts of the country.

What experience do other presidential candidates have? The best they’ve been is to have been elected governors of their states except in the case of former Governor of Kano State, Engineer Rabiu Kwankwaso who was a former minister. We have the best candidate for the president and vice presidential whom I usually call, ‘Jara’. People fixate so much on the Presidential Candidate leaving the vice presidential candidate whom I believe is well qualified. He is a hidden gem who started as a local government chairman to becoming a commissioner from where he got elected into the National Assembly as a senator, coming back to becoming a two term governor. He understands the South so well. He is from South South, an Igbo, he speaks Igbo, being his mother tongue. He understands the South West because Delta was part of the old Western Region. That links remains. He is somebody who can hold the South for the President. He is calm and very cerebral. We have the best ticket. I believe that the PDP is going to win this election.

What about the issues being posed by some members of the party who call themselves, The Integrity Group?

You mean the G-5 Governors?

Yes and some chieftains of the party…

My view is that they are only strug-gling for political space. We would have expected the struggle to have been fiercer in the APC being the party in power at the moment but on that side, it’s like the silence of the grave. Nobody seems to be too interested in aligning with the Presidential Candidate of the APC. It’s in the PDP that it is in the opposition that you find this squabble. The reason is clear, everybody knows that this is the government in waiting and everybody is angling for relevance.

But don’t you think that their argument that the party must ensure balance in the distribution of position is tenable based on the convention and constitutional provisions of the PDP?

This is part of the beauty of the PDP. All this balancing, rotation and zoning are all constructs instituted by the PDP in the political space. They were instituted for equity, fairness, justice and inclusion. Unlike the APC where people have complained of lopsidedness, where all the security apparatuses are concentrated in one zone, top government positions are concentrated in the North. Many people have said the Christians are being marginalized. PDP is known for balance and this is why the governors are making the argument. This is what the PDP is known for.

The Chairman has said that the day Atiku Abubakar is declared as elected, he would resign. He (Iyorchia Ayu) can’t resign now for two reasons. One, you don’t change captain of a football team or the coach in the middle of the game. He (Ayu) is the one that planned the game so allow him to complete it.

Secondly, what significance does the chairman have right now that all the candidates have been chosen? The Presidential Campaign Council is headed by the governor of Akwa Ibom State and the Sokoto State governor is the Director-General of the council. All the G-5 Governors have been assigned roles in the campaign as Deputy-Directors-General. So, the question is, what is the role of the National Chairman that is so important for them now three months to the General Elections?

In other words, the G-5 Governors and members of the Integrity Group should wait till the end of the election?

This is it. If at the end of the election, and PDP wins and Atiku becomes the President-in-waiting and the party then reneges, then they have a case. The PDP has a convention of zoning six important offices among the six zones of the country.

Are you really confident that these members would eventually come on board and campaign for the party?

They are already doing so. They cannot do otherwise because all of them have candidates flying the flag of the party that they want to see succeed. They are already campaigning for the party. As long as you are campaigning that the people should vote for the PDP, you are already campaigning for Atiku Abubakar because it is the PDP that the people are going to vote for.

If you make the mistake of saying vote for another party for the Presidency and vote for the PDP for other posts, it would backfire. This is because many voters who are illiterates know which ballot was for President and any other office. Anybody can say whatever they want but I know that the PDP is a deep rooted party and I can assure that 99.9 per cent of the party officials and members are campaigning in the polling unit, ‘vote PDP’. That’s what is going to happen on Election Day. In Oyo State when the governor flagged off his campaign in Ibadan, members told him that it is Atiku that they want.

He is a listening and an intelligent man who heard what they said. The same thing happened in Ibarapa when he started his local government campaign. That also repeated itself in Ogbomosho too where he tacitly told party members to vote for the PDP. He has assured that he would not bite the hand that has feeds him and that he would not do anything anti-party.

