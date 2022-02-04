Sports

Integrity of Gabon sex abuse inquiry questioned

Gabon’s football federation (Fegafoot) insists it can investigate alleged widespread paedophilia within its community despite claims it is not fit to do so. Global players’ union Fifpro, which has complained to world governing body FIFA, says Fegafoot’s investigation has a conflict of interest. “At least two of those arrested were employed by Fegafoot and closely connected to powerful people in Gabonese football,” Fifpro told BBC Sport Africa. Fegafoot says its ethics committee, which has opened an investigation, is independent. In a statement last month, Gabon’s Sports Ministry said the alleged sexual abuse of minors in the country by multiple accused perpetrators could number “hundreds of alleged victims.”

 

