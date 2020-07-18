Intellectual wellbeing (1)

Early this year, I was invited to give a wellness talk at an all women gathering. At this gathering, I had a particular “Nicodemus Session” that I would not forget in a hurry. By the way, a “Nicodemus Session” is a quick private session that is induced by what was discussed or done during a large forum. I’m used to being seen after such forums but what made this session different is the uniqueness of the woman’s worry.

Even though her concern was genuine, she was somewhat helpless too. Our parents, especially mothers had this issue back then however, the informative age or era we are currently in has blown away any protection or covering some of our mothers may have enjoyed then.

Therefore, she needed to address the issue before it affected her marriage negatively. Now then, what was this issue I’ve been on about? It’s Intellectual wellbeing. She scored the least in intellectual wellbeing while carrying out the self-assessment exercise I gave them. She knew all along that she wasn’t intellectually well but the exercise had further confirmed what her husband had always been complaining about. So, her dilemma was that she other than the bible.

What could she do?

Intellectual wellbeing is indicated by your willingness and openness to new ideas, improve self, learn new things, read books and most importantly show the ability to have intelligent conversations or contributions during social interactions or teamwork. As we move up the social or career ladder, per-ception becomes very important. Perception can be likened to a double-edge knife that pierces oneself as well as the person one is interacting with. Both individuals are unconsciously forming an opinion of the other which would later determine if they would want to see or interact with each other again. The trickiest and sometimes unfair aspect of this is first impression.

It’s unfair because it’s formed in split seconds and tricky because it lasts a long time. Now then, in this informative age, one need not read so many books or even any at all. Information is abundant and can be gotten in different ways. Even books need not be read as they can be listened to (Audio books).

One need not be tech savvy or love social media however, everyone needs to take advantage of what the internet has to offer as it’s inundated with so much information on almost any topic or area of interest under the sun. The current ‘pause mode’ we are in globally has made resources even more available online than ever before with less restrictions to access. This means, aside from poverty and poor health, the only reason someone would not strive to be intellectually well is lack of desire to grow or prosper. Now tell me, who would want to associate with such a person?

A call to action

Intellectual wellbeing is one of the eight dimensions of wellness. Knowing how you fair on all fronts is a step in the right direction toward good mental health. So, if you would like to take our personal wellbeing test, contact us.

*Olayinka Opaleye, is of O’Place Wellness Centre, Block 9, Plot 8 Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria. Contact: Tel: +234 8100371304; Email: specialists@oplacewellness.com.

to be continued next week

Like this: Like Loading...