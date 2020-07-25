Intellectual wellbeing (2)

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK

There are two characteristic ways people differ from one another, namely; personality and intellect. Little wonder why intellectual wellbeing is as important as physical wellbeing. So, what is intellectual wellbeing? Intellectual wellbeing is your ability to keep your mind open, flexible, informed and engaged. Intellectual wellness improves the physical structure of your brain. Over the years, intellectual wellbeing determined, to a certain extent how successful a person become in life.

For example, people who are very smart academically get admitted into Ivy league schools because they pass tests like GMAT and GRE which in a way, is used to rate the IQ level of such individuals. Going to these types of schools s o m e – w h a t g u a r a n – tees getting a very good job, thereby, giving such individuals a great head-start in career life.

Hence, intellectual wellbeing equals success. Another way to note the importance of intellectual wellbeing is in intellectual property rights which cover the intangible creations of human intellect. Examples of intellectual properties are copyrights, patents, trademarks and trade secrets. Aside from the above stated, intellectual wellbeing is very important on a personal level too in order to function well in the society we now live in. Studies have shown that just as physical exercise strengthens the muscles of the body, mental exercises can also boost your brain health and prevent mental decline as you grow old. However, we need to acknowledge important facts about learning.

Just as it is true that not everyone likes being in school, so it is true that not everyone loves reading especially when the habit wasn’t picked up early in life. This shouldn’t stop learning from occurring in children or adults as learning is neither confined to the four walls of classrooms nor reading books. Identifying personality types in adults or special assessments in children can help with appropriate learning techniques to be adopted. Interestingly, some people miss reading due to work related activities and pressure that leave them little or no time at all to read.

Being deliberate might just be the key in this case as there are different ways to achieve continuous learning or engage in pleasure reading with the help of technology. There are audio books, podcasts, ereaders that aid multit a s k i n g with other activities. L i s t e n – ing to an audio book while driving to work in the morning and then back home in the evening is just one of the ways to multi-task. There are so many other ways to engage in continuous learning in order to maintain your mental alertness and smartness thereby improving your intellectual wellbeing.

They include but not limited to: Playing game; Reading for fun; Keeping journal; Improving your skills; Practicing mindfulness; Disrupting your routine; Playing musical instrument; Learning foreign language; Doing crossword or sudoku puzzles; and Playing the devil’s advocate in friendly debates.

Contact: specialists@oplacewellness. com.

Like this: Like Loading...