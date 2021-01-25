intelligence failure responsible for insecurity across country – Northern elders

Our Reporter

Some Northern elders, operating under the canopy of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have blamed the worsening spate of insecurity accros the country on alleged failure of intelligence on the part of the military and other security agencies.

There had been reports of suspected terrorists taking over some forests in Oyo State, thereby heightening tension that the situation could spiral out of control, if not urgently checked.

The elders further alleged that the same failure of intelligence was largely responsible for the inability of the military and other security agencies to put measures in place to contain the criminal activities of some marauding foreign militias occupying forest reserves in the South West.

According to them, the seeming security lapse has given room for some people to turn to violence to secure themselves, as the attack on the Sarikin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadri, by some youths, will show.

It was, therefore, the elders’ considered view that, had Service and Security Chiefs been proactive in the discharge of their duties, the situation would not have got to the level of burning the home and other valuables of the Sarkin would not have been burnt by the protesting youths.

To this end, the elders have reiterated their call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the present crop of Service Chiefs, to pave the way for the appointment of new officers with fresh ideas and perspectives.

In a statement Monday, the coalition said the world over, intelligence-led law enforcement was the way out of security challenges.

The group alleged that insecurity had continued to worsen across the country as a result of the seeming lack of capacity on the military high command to evolve new operational strategies that will deal with contemporary security challenges confronting the nation.

The CNEPD has, however, appealed to Hausa/Fulani youths across the country to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands, promising to continue to press for justice for the Sarkin Fulani in Oyo, and all others that may have been affected by the act of arson.

“In continuation of our intervention in the burning of Sarkin Fulani’s house and other assets, we make bold to say that the evil act resulted from (alleged) failure of intelligence and lack of proactiveness on the part of our Service Chiefs who, obviously, may have lost touch with the realities of the time,” the elders said in the statement.

While wondering why actions that threaten security and public safety should not be nipped in the bud before they are executed, the elders warn that unless the security architecture of the nation was rejigged, non-state actors may continue to disturb peaceful co-existence among citizens.

The statement read: “Military and security agencies in the country must leave their comfort zones and find contemporary solutions to confront security challenges, which have become rather intricate in nature.

“We challenge security heads across the 36 states of the Federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to adopt intelligence-based strategies in their daily operations, as this will go a long way in forestalling the occupation of forest reserves by marauding militias and wicked acts such as the attack on the Sarkin Fulani and other innocent citizens.

“We are aware that this reprehensible action by the few deviant youths did not just manifest, as news that same may happen had been in the public space for a while, before it happened.

“Ordinarily, apart from bringing perpetrators of the bestial conduct to book, we thought that by now, appointing authorities would have shown some people the way out.

“It is our humble submission that what happened to the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo and others is, without mincing words, a clear case of dereliction of duty.

“As it is, the possibility of reprisals may not be ruled out, and we will not be surprised if that happens, since our security architecture is not very proactive in handling of security concerns.”

Like this: Like Loading...