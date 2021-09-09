Intelligence gathering, improved funding vital to winning war against insurgency –Odeyemi

Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, a security analyst and a counter-terrorism expert is the Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria. In this interview, he speaks on the war against insurgency and banditry, the need for improved funding and intelligence in the fight against Boko Haram, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE brings the excerpts:

As a security expert, what do you make of the recent statements credited to retired navy commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, on the nation’s security architecture?

With all due respect to the retired commodore, I think he was very unprofessional with those statements he made in the public. If you know even a little as I am privileged to know about military discipline and command structure, you won’t support his tantrums. But of course, some people chose to elevate him as their new messiah because he said what fits into their narration and interest. You can’t build a nation that way. Let me tell you, the military has strict ethics and everyone taking up the service knows this. The tenet of the military does give room to activism or solidarity. Military laws are martial laws and you need certain clearance to do some things. I really doubted if he is truly an intelligence personnel because some of his assertions in that interview are treasonable and he knows the consequences of that especially if he cannot provide clear evidence to back his claims. There is a feedback and communication channel in the military when it comes to intelligence. He seriously has a lot of explanations and clarifications to make.

Are you saying his assertions are not true?

That is neither here nor there. Do you think he is the only one that has information at his disposal? I tagged what he is doing as primitive exposure. Even in advanced democracies, it’s hard for you to see former senior officers take up the military establishment in such a demeaning manner. While I won’t want to dabble into what has been said about his personal anger and frustrations over his non-approved promotion in the twilight of his stay in the military, I think this is unbecoming of a highly placed military officer of his caliber because he was entrusted with sensitive information, he shouldn’t have exposed those “information” in the glare of the public. It speaks volumes of his personality and he literally played to the gallery all through the interview. For example, how logical were his claims that some elements in the Nigerian government are working on an Islamisation agenda? He even gave fake news as truth when he confidently claimed that the Major abducted at the NDA Academy attack has already been killed. That has been fact-checked to be false.

The Federal Government recently said that Amnesty International should exit Nigeria because it “side with terrorists” and that it is allegedly legitimizing the cause of proscribed groups in the country…

Our coalition is actually excited that the government has finally woken up to see the harm being done to our military and country by Amnesty International. We have done everything humanly possible for people to see that AI has a sinister motive and they have been working around it through fake news, unverified evidence, simulated theories and propaganda, among other things which we are sure they cannot do elsewhere. We had severally called them out on their ideological and foreign policy bias. The earlier the government goes decisive on them, the better for the sanity of this country. Look at what they concocted for Nigeria and the western media on the Lekki toll gate issue? It took a foreign medium to dispel their fake news on the number that died on October 20. How can a so-called rights group be supporting a secessionist group causing mayhem in parts of the country? I support the government on this even though they (AI) have already done much harm to the image of this country through their lies.

What is your take on the commendation being heaped on the Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) in the wake of some positive rejigs he is doing in the neighbouring West African country?

When he was posted to the Benin Republic, our coalition held a press conference and said that the former COAS’s impeccable professionalism and excellent track records will reflect in the new diplomatic assignment handed over to him. So, we are not surprised. But I think we must commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the posting because it is strategic to the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria-Benin relations and also a masterstroke to attaining profitable socio-economic returns for both countries, as well as decisive for security purposes. We even read in the newspapers recently on how he tasked the heads of Nigeria’s border security personnel at the Nigeria/Benin border, Seme, on not allowing arms and other banned goods to be smuggled into the country, ditto for human and drug traffickers.

But some people said his posting to Benin Republic was aimed at fighting perceived opposition who may want to use the neigbouring country as access out of Nigeria. They further justified their point with the Sunday Igboho arrest in Benin Republic recently…

Is Benin Republic the only exit or neigbouring country to Nigeria? How could anyone think a retired general can be used as a tool for such an inconceivable narrative? If you know the kind of saboteur going on in that border against the Nigerian state, you will assent to the posting of a patriotic Nigerian like Gen. Buratai (rtd) to the place, I think its not right for anyone to say the Federal Government has a hand in Igboho’s arrest. The government of Benin Republic arrested him and they are trying him in their court of law over there. Issues should not be mixed up because it has to do with Buratai.

It is already four months that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, got appointed by President Buhari. Do you think he has shown potentials or justified his choice as the COAS?

To be realistic, four months is not enough time for assessment but in terms of overall performance, I think Lt. General Yahaya must be commended for creating leadership for the military especially in a tough period that he came in. He has been able to stabilize the service and by his actions, he has prioritized the life and wellbeing of each and every one of his officers. He has being a motivator for both serving and retired soldiers in the country. You can see that in his bid to better repositioned and reformed the Army for optimal efficiency and delivery of desired results, he has visited almost all the Army Divisions in the country, that is leadership from Nigeria’s number one soldier. He is an all-round soldier and he has displayed a high level of capacity and I think Nigerians must support him to succeed in the fight against the enemies of this country. He has also been able to draw lessons from previous operations by drawing mechanisms in motion to reinvigorate training and to effectively plan and conduct operations.

But it appears insecurity and insurgencies are getting worse by the day especially in the north despite the motivation drive of the military?

Like I said earlier, this war is not a conventional war and from the tactical point of operation. Have you asked why many of the Boko Haram members are turning up for amnesty? What we are having now is a pocket of isolated attacks on some soft targets by the few remnants of the decimated but now very desperate Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorist and we must eulogized the military, especially the officers and men of the Nigerian Army for this audacious feat. I think we must first cast a glance at the back and look at where we are coming from as regards the timeline of insurgency in Nigeria; that way we can appreciate the enormous work, which is still in progress, that the Chief of Army Staff and his troops are doing on the field. However, clear-cut intelligence gathering is crucial at a time like this if the war against the remnants of the insurgency must be won.

What is your take on Boko Haram fighters and their families who have surrendered to the troops?

In interrogating the war against terrorism which is unconventional warfare, it must be stated clearly that the war ought to be waged using the kinetic and non-kinetic approach. By the use of non-kinetic approach involves dialogue, negotiation, infiltration, deradicalization, and compromise so as to lure some of the fighters to drop their weapons and embrace peace in order to depopulate the terrorist organisation. I think this new development in the security engagement with terrorist Boko Haram group, ordinarily should be eulogized among Nigerians but unfortunately, some persons for reasons other than for the good of humanity, have been coming up with all sorts of conspiracy theories regarding the fate of these alleged repentant terrorists with the intention to mislead and incite. There was even a falsehood and mischief that repentant Boko Haram members are being recruited into the Nigeria military. The repentant Boko Haram members surrender in large numbers in line with the deployment of non-kinetic approach and even the Holy Bible in Ezekiel 18:23 states clearly that “God has no delight in the death of the sinner, but that he should repent and live.”, However, the government and military authorities must be very careful on how it handles the repentant members, because whatever decision that is taken today, will go a long way in helping to end the war against insurgency.

