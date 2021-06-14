News

Intelligence gathering, panacea to insecurity –Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, has suggested intelligence gathering as one of the ways to curb insecurity in the country.

 

Omolafe, who represented Akure South/North at the National Assembly, bemoaned a situation where citizens were afraid of living within or outside their environment because of growing insecurity.

 

In his message to his constituents at the June 12 celebration, Omolafe described the 22 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria as one of the best things to have happened to Nigeria since1960.

 

He said that though there were some challenges such as the insecurity experienced presently in the country, but that with timely and proper intelligence by security agencies, ‘better days are ahead.’

 

Omolafe thanked his constituents for their support and prayers in the last two years at all levels, as the main reason for the success recorded by him. On his plan for his constituents,

 

Omolafe said: “We have identified with our people through life touching programmes. Within the next few weeks, the health centre we are constructing at Omoniyi Estate in Akure South will be ready for commissioning with state of the art equipments and ambulance services

