Intelligence sharing has enhanced security in Nigeria–NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), yesterday said intelligence gathering and sharing of vital information about criminals and other hoodlums by the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the other security agencies had led to enhancement of national security.

Monguno spoke at the 2023 budget defence with the House of Representatives committee on national security and intelligence at the National Assembly. He said the war against insecurity by the Federal Government could only succeed if all citizens and foreign nationals resident in the country recognise the role of intelligence in addressing security challenges.

He further said the security challenges facing the Nigerian state currently are quite enormous but the timely operational intelligence from the DSS, NIA and other security agencies is what is aiding the achievements made by the security forces working to curtail these security challenges. He also said the security challenge is a global phenomenon adding that the federal government is working assiduously to fulfil its responsibility of providing security for the lives and properties of both Nigerian citizens and foreign nationals.

