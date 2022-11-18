News

Intelligence sharing has enhanced security in Nigeria–NSA

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), yesterday said intelligence gathering and sharing of vital information about criminals and other hoodlums by the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the other security agencies had led to enhancement of national security.

Monguno spoke at the 2023 budget defence with the House of Representatives committee on national security and intelligence at the National Assembly. He said the war against insecurity by the Federal Government could only succeed if all citizens and foreign nationals resident in the country recognise the role of intelligence in addressing security challenges.

He further said the security challenges facing the Nigerian state currently are quite enormous but the timely operational intelligence from the DSS, NIA and other security agencies is what is aiding the achievements made by the security forces working to curtail these security challenges. He also said the security challenge is a global phenomenon adding that the federal government is working assiduously to fulfil its responsibility of providing security for the lives and properties of both Nigerian citizens and foreign nationals.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Panic as gunmen abduct Abia varsity students

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

An unspecified number of students of Abia State University, ABSU, Uturu, were yesterday abducted by a gang of hoodlums along the Uturu-Okigwe road. As at press time, no contact had been made with either the students or their abductors. This was even as the Abia State government vowed to work with its Imo State counterpart […]
News Top Stories

Again, bandits attack Niger community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…as 15 feared drowned fleeing   Armed bandits on Saturday evening launched another attack on Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.   Sunday Telegraph learnt that over 15 people were feared to have drowned in River Kaduna, as they tried to escape from the bandits’ attack.   Sources said that the bandits were […]
News

Anambra guber: I’ll end medical tourism –Maduka

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

An aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Godwin Maduka, has promised to end medical tourism in the state if he wins. Maduka, who was at the PDP national secretariat for his nomination form said he has developed a 10-point agenda for the development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica