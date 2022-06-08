‘Intelligent, committed workforce, key to overcoming corporate challenges’

As technology continues to play an increasingly important role in transforming Human Resource Management (HRM) operations across the world, SystemSpecs Technology, a subsidiary of SystemSpecs, has underscored the importance of an intelligent and committed workforce for corporate organisations in overcoming challenges.

During a recent visit by students and staff from the Industrial Relations & HRM Unit of Covenant University to System- Specs office in Victoria Island, Lagos, its Managing Director, Demola Igbalajobi, said intelligent, committed employees of good character have played a huge role in helping the company overcome various challenges in its 30 years of existence.

The visiting students were exposed to core HRM practice and were provided insights into how human resource management practice works with technology, as SystemSpecs Technology is a renowned provider of human capital management technology solutions and services for organisations of all sizes and structures across Africa. “Our challenges have changed over time as we develop. However, getting intelligent, committed staff and people of good character has helped us in overcoming various challenges over the past 3 decades,” said Igbalajobi. “Our recruitment process is rigorous so that we can get the brightest of the brightest. Sound character and ethics are also important to us.

At System- Specs, we desire people who are not only creative but also have a strong desire to create positive change in the society.” In his remarks, Head of Covenant University’s Industrial & HRM Unit and leader of the visiting delegation, Dr. Odunayo Salau, said: “This academic visit has given us some exposure on how HRM practices can best be implemented. Now we are seeing the need to move from the conventional way of doing things to a strategic approach.

“We can see the inevitability of technology in the practice of HRM, reflected in technology solutions such as the Enterprise Resource Programme (ERP), which I think every organisation should have,” he added.

