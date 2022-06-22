Business

INTELS empowers 38 women from Rivers communities

Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, INTELS Nigeria Limited, has graduated 38 women under its Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS), Federal Lighter Terminal, Onne Port, Rivers State. WEPSS is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of INTELS Nigeria Limited. It was established in 2013 to empower 5,000 community women over a 20-year period through training in fashion design and tailoring. The beneficiaries are trained in two batches every year. Since inception nine years ago, more than 1,540 women drawn from various communities across the country have benefited from the empowerment scheme.

The company actively sponsors development projects such as road construction, boreholes, medical services, scholarships, vocational training, sports and local community events. During the graduation ceremony of Class of 2022 Batch A at the WEPSS Training Centre, Federal Lighter Terminal, Onne Port, Rivers State, the Executive Director, Legal, Corporate Services, Contracts and Compliance of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Amaopusenibo Mike Epelle, said the scheme was designed to uplift the economic status of the beneficiaries.

He said: “It is a joyous occasion to celebrate determined trainees who have succeeded in acquiring new skills to make a decent living. WEPSS is a special centre set up to equip women in the community with competent tailoring skills.” The Manager, Government and Public Affairs of INTELS, Rex Asaikpuka, encouraged the beneficiaries to utilise the skills imparted on them during their training. He said: “I encourage you to run with the baton. It took time and resources to facilitate this training and we have succeeded in equipping you with the skills and start-up kit to takeoff.”

The Project Manager of WEPSS, Nancy Freeborn, commended the management of INTELS for its commitment to the empowerment of women, promotion of Nigerian content and support for local communities despite the present economic challenges in the country.

 

