Intels opts for legal action against workers

Intels Nigeria Limited has said it would take necessary legal steps to address illegal disruption of some of its activities by disengaged staff of another company. The company said the affected workers were not its employees, but staff of one of its labour contractors named Associated Maritime Services Limited (AMS). It said the industrial action by members of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) and Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), has impacted its services at the Onne Port, Rivers State. MWUN began an indefinite strike from December 14, over the redundancy of some 500 workers at the Onne Port. It said: “The management of Intels Nigeria Limited (Intels) notes with concern the ongoing industrial action by members of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) and Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) which has impacted our services and wish to state the position of our Company as follows: “Due to low operational activities arising from the general low activities in the oil & gas industry attributable mainly to fall in crude oil price which affected most of our clients, coupled with COVID-19 pandemic, management of Intels was constrained to embark on a redundancy exercise recently. “The redundancy exercise affected both our direct employees and some of our labour contractors, such as Associated Maritime Services Limited (AMS), whose contract with Intels had to be partially terminated, and committed to pay entitlements due to AMS under the labour contract.”

Like this: Like Loading...