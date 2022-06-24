News

Intending Ondo pilgrims stranded in Ilorin

The intending pilgrims from Ondo State for the 2022 Hajj in Saudi Arabia are reportedly stranded in Ilorin due to visa issues. The intending pilgrims, who have been in the Kwara State capital for the past eight days, expressed their frustration over the inability to be airlifted to the Middle East nation. Those who spoke with reporters on the phone from the Ilorin Hajj camp said they had exhausted their money and had been starving for days. However, a member of the Hajj Commission, Alhaji Abdulrahman Imam, urged the Federal Government to facilitate the issuance of visas for intending pilgrims in the service of Allah. He said: “They do not have families here and they have been here for the past eight days. There is nothing that the government cannot do to assist them.” He said the intending pilgrims from Ondo should not blame the Ilorin Hajj commission, explaining that the delay was due to visa issues which are affecting all states. “Every state is doing its operation, but is only joined through the zone to be airlifted from the Ilorin International airport. “If they finish their operation, they will come to Ilorin to be airlifted. Ilorin has nothing to do with their delay.”

 

