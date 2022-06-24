Intending Ondo pilgrims stranded in Ilorin

The intending pilgrims from Ondo State for the 2022 Hajj in Saudi Arabia are reportedly stranded in Ilorin due to visa issues. The intending pilgrims, who have been in the Kwara State capital for the past eight days, expressed their frustration over the inability to be airlifted to the Middle East nation. Those who spoke with reporters on the phone from the Ilorin Hajj camp said they had exhausted their money and had been starving for days. However, a member of the Hajj Commission, Alhaji Abdulrahman Imam, urged the Federal Government to facilitate the issuance of visas for intending pilgrims in the service of Allah. He said: “They do not have families here and they have been here for the past eight days. There is nothing that the government cannot do to assist them.” He said the intending pilgrims from Ondo should not blame the Ilorin Hajj commission, explaining that the delay was due to visa issues which are affecting all states. “Every state is doing its operation, but is only joined through the zone to be airlifted from the Ilorin International airport. “If they finish their operation, they will come to Ilorin to be airlifted. Ilorin has nothing to do with their delay.”
Related Articles
Shasha: Yoruba Welfare Group visits trouble community, preaches peace, unity
One week after conflict broke out between the Yoruba and the Hausa settlers in the popular Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, a group– Yoruba Welfare Group has visited traditional rulers of the community, including Séríkí Hausa of Ṣhaṣhá with a view to commiserating with them over the unfortunate incident. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Troops foil another students’ kidnap attempt in Kaduna
The Nigerian Army has claimed that, “troops of Quick Response Force of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, yesterday foiled attempt by armed bandits to kidnap students of Turkish International Secondary School located in Rigachikun, Kaduna State.” Acting Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said this in a statement, yesterday. He said: “Acting on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osun community seals IBEDC office over alleged erratic power supply, estimated billing
Residents of Ede town in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State have sealed two offices of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) located in the town. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the aggrieved residents sealed the two offices located within Ede metropolis over alleged erratic power supply in the town by the company. The two […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)