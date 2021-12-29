Sports

Intense schedule makes league glory sweeter – Pep

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says winning the Premier League would be sweeter than ever given the intense schedule faced by top-flight teams this season.

Guardiola is one of many Premier League managers who believe the fixture list needs to be reduced during the Christmas period.

The festive programme and its implications for player welfare has been the subject of considerable debate,

Those issues have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, with 16 Premier League games called off in December, leaving clubs facing a further fixture backlog later in the campaign.

Yet Guardiola has proved he can successfully negotiate the pitfalls of the packed English schedule, having won eight major trophies, including three Premier League titles, at the Etihad Stadium.

Reigning champions City are guaranteed to be top of the table heading into 2022.

Guardiola’s men can move nine points clear of second placed Liverpool – beaten 1-0 by Leicester on Tuesday – if they win at Brentford on Wednesday.

“Right now we have games on the 29th and the first, two away fixtures against absolutely difficult, tough opponents. The Premier League is like this,” Guardiola said as he looked ahead to the Brentford game and Saturday’s trip to in-form Arsenal.

“That is why it is the most satisfying competition if you are able to win it. You play against all the big teams in different circumstances and you have to solve it. It will be no exception in the next two games.”

Significantly, Guardiola believes City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is getting back to his best after being hampered by injury and Covid issues in the opening months of the season.

De Bruyne struggled in the opening months of the season, but the Belgian scored twice in the 7-0 rout of Leeds recently and also netted in Sunday’s 6-3 thrashing of Leicester.

“Kevin, when he is fit, has something unique in the world. He is an exceptional player,” he said.

“He struggled at the beginning of the season and is now much, much better. The Leeds game was really good and Leicester he was really good all game.

“He is a fighter and a guy who creates goals and assists but he has been injured some seasons for a long time and we survived. Everybody was involved and a part of it. That is a nice thing.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup finals: Bayelsa teams make history in Benin

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Two Bayelsa state teams, Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa United on Sunday made history in the ancient city of Benin after lifting this year’s male and female FA Cup.   Bayelsa Queens defeated FC Robo of Lagos 4-2 in the women’s final while Bayelsa United came out on top 4-3 against Nasarawa United in the penalty […]
Sports

Benin v Nigeria: NFF’s failure to acknowledge MTN assistance sparks ripples

Posted on Author Reporter

  It is no longer news that the Super Eagles travelled by boat to Benin Republic for the African Nations Cup qualifier against Squirrels which was decided at the weekend. Eagles won the match 1-0 courtesy of a late header by Paul Onuachu who hit the target three minutes into added time. What is, however, […]
Sports

EPL: Man Utd end Man City’s 21-game winning run with derby victory

Posted on Author Reporter

*Fulham win as Liverpool lose sixth straight home game *Strugglers West Brom, Newcastle share goalless draw Manchester United brought Manchester City’s sequence of 21 successive victories in all competitions to a crashing halt with an impressive derby victory at Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side still have what looks to be an unassailable 11-point lead at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica