… Intensifies efforts to introduce derivatives

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

As investors anticipate the launch of derivatives trading in the Nigerian capital market, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continues to lay the ground work to build a standardised derivatives market. Part of these efforts include capacity building sessions such as a virtual derivatives workshop, which was organised by the exchange.

The training themed, “Adopting Derivatives During Stressed Market Conditions,” featured a special presentation from Charlie Rubin, derivatives consultant at C-Rubin Futures, and a former Senior Manager at New York Stock Exchange, and New York Futures Exchange. Speaking at the webinar, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated: “The global financial market has seen good growth and innovation over the past 20 years, and derivatives have contributed substantially to this impressive development.

“Today, the global derivatives market is the main pillar of the international financial system and the economy as a whole. The exchange in its quest to be Africa’s preferred exchange hub, recognises the importance of a well-developed derivatives market and has worked assiduously to build the regulatory and technology framework as well as the competence required to support the launch of a standardised Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETDs) market.”

