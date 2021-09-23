Intensify final push on terrorists, Reps tell army

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the military authorities to intensity their final push in the fight against the unrepentant elements of the Boko Haram terrorists; It also urged the Federal Ministry of Power; the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN); the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) to devise a means of restoring Maiduguri to the national grid.

This followed the adoption of a motion brought by Rep. Abdulkadir Rahis. In his lead debate, Rahis said Maiduguri and its environs have been without electricity for over nine months as a result of the destruction of the power transmission towers by Boko Haram terrorists, a development that is adversely affecting the social, economic activities of Maiduguri residents. He expressed worry that despite the commendable measures by the Borno State Government and the appreciable efforts of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN); Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) at rebuilding the transmission towers, Boko Haram insurgents are unrelenting at destroying more towers. The motion was voted and adopted.

