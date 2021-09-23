News Top Stories

Intensify final push on terrorists, Reps tell army

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the military authorities to intensity their final push in the fight against the unrepentant elements of the Boko Haram terrorists; It also urged the Federal Ministry of Power; the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN); the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) to devise a means of restoring Maiduguri to the national grid.

This followed the adoption of a motion brought by Rep. Abdulkadir Rahis. In his lead debate, Rahis said Maiduguri and its environs have been without electricity for over nine months as a result of the destruction of the power transmission towers by Boko Haram terrorists, a development that is adversely affecting the social, economic activities of Maiduguri residents. He expressed worry that despite the commendable measures by the Borno State Government and the appreciable efforts of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN); Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) at rebuilding the transmission towers, Boko Haram insurgents are unrelenting at destroying more towers. The motion was voted and adopted.

Our Reporters

News

PMB and Burden Of Healing Broken Bones.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

My New year Epistle to Nigerians This present generation has had their diaries well filled with details of their vivid share in first-hand history experience of insurgency in their life time, in which these verbose experiences may well be defined by the success or failure of the anti-terrorism efforts across our country. Since al-Qaeda first […]
News Top Stories

Buhari reopens Akanu Ibiam Int’l Airport for flight operations

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

…as Igbo leaders, governors, Ohanaeze laud President   One year and six days after it was shut for infrastructure upgrade while missing completion targets twice, Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu was finally reopened yesterday for flight operations.   The airport was shut down on 24th August, 2019 with the initial completion date of December which […]
News

NASS approve N11bn 2020 capital budget for PTF

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, yesterday, endorsed N11 billion as capital component of the 2020 Appropriation for Nigerian Police Trust Fund. In his presentation during the budget defence, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Haliru Dauda Fika, commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on the establishment of […]

