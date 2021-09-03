Intensify skill acquisition to curb irregular migration – NOA

Mr Waheed Ishola, Lagos State Director, National Orientation Agency, has advised private and public institutions to intensify vocational training and skill acquisition to address unemployment and curb irregular migration among youths. Ishola said this in Ikeja at a Town Hall meeting, themed; “Promoting Local Opportunities as an Alternative to Irregular Migration,” organised by International Organization for Migration (IOM). “Vocational training can go a long way in curbing irregular migration amongst youths as this would keep them employed and wouldn’t give room to finding opportunities outside the country.

“Acquiring a skill would help in empowering anyone acquiring it and this would prevent in creating any form or thoughts to migrate from the country. “People always say that the pursuit of greener pasture is what makes them migrate to other countries but all we have to do is to look inwards by acquiring skills to make something out of ourselves,” he said. Mr. Chima Anumnu, an official of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), also said that there was a high number of students engaging in irregular migration. “Peer pressure is usually a push factor for students in school to find greener pastures that is why there is a high rate of students who migrate.

“Keeping this in mind, we have been creating awareness in secondary schools in the dangers of irregular migration and we have also opened migration clubs in the school so as to get the required feedback,” he said. Mr Kola Awe, Chairman, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), advised youths to be innovative and creative. “The youths and people generally must always find creative and innovative ways to come out of the challenges they face in the country and not looking for the easy way out by migrating.”

Like this: Like Loading...