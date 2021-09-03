Business

Intensify skill acquisition to curb irregular migration – NOA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Mr Waheed Ishola, Lagos State Director, National Orientation Agency, has advised private and public institutions to intensify vocational training and skill acquisition to address unemployment and curb irregular migration among youths. Ishola said this in Ikeja at a Town Hall meeting, themed; “Promoting Local Opportunities as an Alternative to Irregular Migration,” organised by International Organization for Migration (IOM). “Vocational training can go a long way in curbing irregular migration amongst youths as this would keep them employed and wouldn’t give room to finding opportunities outside the country.

“Acquiring a skill would help in empowering anyone acquiring it and this would prevent in creating any form or thoughts to migrate from the country. “People always say that the pursuit of greener pasture is what makes them migrate to other countries but all we have to do is to look inwards by acquiring skills to make something out of ourselves,” he said. Mr. Chima Anumnu, an official of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), also said that there was a high number of students engaging in irregular migration. “Peer pressure is usually a push factor for students in school to find greener pastures that is why there is a high rate of students who migrate.

“Keeping this in mind, we have been creating awareness in secondary schools in the dangers of irregular migration and we have also opened migration clubs in the school so as to get the required feedback,” he said. Mr Kola Awe, Chairman, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), advised youths to be innovative and creative. “The youths and people generally must always find creative and innovative ways to come out of the challenges they face in the country and not looking for the easy way out by migrating.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

EU to support AUDA-NEPAD power generation masterplan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The EU says it will support the masterplan developed by the African Union Development Agency and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) power generation.   The African Development Bank (AfDB) made this known on Friday in statement directing African Energy Ministers of AUDA-NEPAD to promote a continental transmission masterplan.   The AUDA-NEPAD and AfDB released […]
Business

NEPZA, firm to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a bid to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export, there is currently an on-going talk between the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and Farmcrowdy, the country’s first digital agriculture platform to establish an agriculture special economic zone (SEZ) for Nigeria. This was the outcome of a meeting between the Managing Director/Chief Executive, NEPZA, Prof. Adesoji […]
Business

Report ranks Edo high on job creation, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A new report by Vistern Partners Nigeria Limited has ranked Edo State as one of the best and safest states to do business in the country with new job opportunities. Specifically, the report ranked the state high on business registration, tax administration, contract enforcement and dispute resolution, land administration and registering property, getting electricity and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica