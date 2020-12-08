Intensifying fight for food security

Recently, members of the Small holder Women Farmers Organization of Nigeria (SWOFON ) gathered in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) to discuss the challenges of food security. CALEB ONWE was there

The motive behind the gathering was to launch an aggressive advocacy for a policy change on food security in Nigeria. The women said their decision to congregate in the nation’s capital, was not borne out of the desire to savour the ambience and scintillating beauty of the city but to amplify their voices for the ‘ soul ‘ of the agriculture and allied food sector.

According to them, coming to Abuja was strategic and imperative to accelerating their advocacy, as the political heat from the seat of power could cause the intended message to trickle down to the governments at the state level.

The women farmers, drawn from across the federation were disturbed that the Federal Government was not making enough effort to end hunger and reduce poverty by 2025, as it had claimed at several fora.

They expressed worries that Nigeria’s move to adopting the Malabo’s Protocol for food security was too slow. The Malabo Protocol is the Regional Initiative on ‘Africa’s Commitment to End Hunger by 2025’ and is anchored on the African Union’s Malabo Declaration on “Accelerated Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared Prosperity and Improved Livelihoods adopted in 2014.

“It aims to translate political commitments into concrete actions at country and regional levels, while responding to the UN Secretary General’s Zero Hunger Challenge. Within the framework of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), the initiative supports countries to engage in multi-sectoral planning, coordinated implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

“The initiative adds value to ongoing works by mobilizing political commitment for a sharper programmatic and investment focus on food security and nutrition, facilitating stronger partnerships and inter-sectoral coordination, and strengthening governance and accountability mechanisms needed to achieve tangible impact.”

The women also bemoaned the challenges which COVID 19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest brought upon the farming populations. They noted that while their advocacy drive for government to increase budgetary allocation to agriculture was gaining momentum, the COVID- 19 pandemic came with inevitable economic hardship that stifled the efforts of farmers, especially those in rural areas.

The women explained that immediately the lockdown and restrictions were easing out for farmers to return to their farms, the EndSARS protest came with unprecedented violence, leading to the looting of food reserves nationwide. National President of SWOFON, Mrs. Mary Afan, said the women farmers had gathered to evaluate government and other stakeholders’ actions and policy implementation for food security. Afan noted that Nigeria’s political leaders had said that by 2021, there would be zero hunger in the country.

This pronouncement and other policies, according to her, were what the women came to look at to see how feasible they could be in the face of emerging challenges.

“We want the government to increase funding for the Agriculture sector, so that the country can be on track like other countries. Seriously, what we have discovered is that the COVID 19 pandemic has drawn the country almost 10 years backward and with the natural disasters, like flood and drought, all these have really affected us.

“The commitment by African Head of states to achieve food security by 2025 is not feasible, especially in Nigeria. That is why we are worried. With the level of food production we have this year, we are not sure if we can feed ourselves and the nation.

“We are disturbed that this issue of food security is very far from us, unless the government takes some drastic measures.

The efforts the government made to help farmers go into dry season farming have been threatened by End- SARS protest. Most of the items procured have been looted by hoodlums,” she said.

Afan was particularly distraught that Nigeria’s budgetary allocation to the agriculture sector was still far below what is expected to tackle the threats of food insecurity. She expressed concern that up till now, Nigeria has not raised its budgetary allocation to agriculture even to five per cent.

“Nigeria is a signatory to the Malabo declaration, which mandates all African Head of Governments to allocate at least, 10 per cent of its national budget to the Agriculture sector, for it to achieve six per cent annual growth and also get food security by 2025.

“You can see that Nigeria’s budgetary allocation to the sector has not left one per cent, and that is a major set back. Even with the one per cent, timely budgetary release is not there”, Afan said.

Chairperson, African Kilimanjaro Women Forum (AKIWOF) for ECOWAS member states, Hajia Zainab Arah, bemoaned the state of agriculture in the country, stating that food security was a far cry.

According to Arah, who is also the Zamfara State Coordinator, Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation in Nigeria ( SWOFON) , banditry in some parts of the country has continued to frustrate farmers’ efforts, as women are afraid of being raped by the randy bandits.

Arah, who added her voice to the advocacy for increase in budgetary alloca- tion to agriculture, also said that there were many areas where only pragmatic efforts would be adequate to producing the desired results.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s agricultural sector lost a lot of things, coupled with the effects of natural disasters, like flood, draught and insecurity. All these impacted negatively on the farmers in the rural areas. Most of us women can’t access our farms because of the fear of being raped by bandits.

“During the pandemic, we heard of palliatives but the palliatives did not reach the farmers. More than 80 per cent of farmers in the rural areas are women but we are not seeing what is called palliatives, especially from the Ministry of Agriculture.

“We advocating for more budgetary allocation to rural farmers because what is coming now is not enough to develop agriculture and feed the nation”, Arah said.

Manager, Public Financing for Agriculture, Project Manager, ActionAid International, Mrs. Constance Okeke, said Nigeria’s struggle with food security policies, was not peculiar to the country.

Okeke noted that the country had made some progress in improving her lot in agriculture but needed to scale up actions that will ensure that food security is achieved. “Nigeria, like most other Africa countries, is not on track to meeting up with the benchmark of 6.66 per cent set by the review process.

But then, there were progressive increases in the performance. “We will not lie to ourselves; much commitment still needs to be made in the Agriculture sector.

10 per cent is what African Heads of states have agreed to allocate to agriculture”, Okeke said.

