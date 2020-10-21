Intensifying food production via technology

Penultimate week, the global community commemorated World Food Day. It’s invariably celebrated by all the United Nations (UN) Member States. It is a day of action dedicated to tackling global hunger. The focus of the day is that food is a basic and fundamental human right.

Yet, in a world of billions, 805 million people worldwide live with chronic hunger, 60% women and almost five million children under the age of five die of malnutritionrelated causes every day. Due to the inevitable impact of food on mankind, the World Food Day (WFD) was established during the 20th General Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN in November 1945.

During the conference, every Member State of the FAO resolved that October 16 each year should be commemorated as World Food Day. The day was meant to coincide with the anniversary of the founding date of the organization – FAO.

This year’s commemoration is highly remarkable because it came at a time when the entire world is struggling to survive owing to the unspeakable effects occasioned by the emergence of the dreaded Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In the history of mankind, no one has ever boasted of living a healthy life without an adequate food on their table.

This implies that a healthy living is not unconnected with consumption of the required dietary. It’s noteworthy that food, which remains one of the three basic needs of man on earth, can only be acquired or guaranteed via thorough participation in agricultural practices and allied matters.

No doubt, agriculture is an integral part of human existence considering that it is the only means that can guarantee the three paramount needs of man, which are: food, clothing and shelter.

Obviously, several societies in the world depend solely on agriculture as regards Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and creation of employment opportunities.

Such societies jealously safeguard it because they acknowledge it is the most affordable and assessable source of revenue within the reach of man. This is a clear indication that agriculture can function as a revenue source as well as means of survival. Needless to assert that sustenance of agriculture remains one of the prime desires of any rational and vision-oriented society in existence.

Owing to its challenges, including lack of access to mechanized farming, undesirable topography, poor climatic condition, unavailability of land, poor soil texture, insufficient funds, et cetera, many prospective farmers in most developing nations, like Nigeria, have over the years lost interest in agriculture, thereby endangering the socio-economic status of the affected societies.

It’s not anymore news that lack of participation in either subsistence or commercial farming among the populace of a certain country invariably leads to malnutrition and tremendous decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

The most devastating aspect of apathy in agriculture is the one observed amongst the youth as a result of their eager and unending quest for non-existing white-collar jobs.

To say the least, the ongoing lack of enthusiasm among the young ones, in the area of farming, contributed immensely to the current scarcity of food in Nigeria. Survey indicates that between 2011 and 2013, a total of 842 million individuals, or about one in every eight persons in the world, were estimated to be suffering from chronic hunger.

This signifies that the said set of people was not regularly getting enough food for themselves to carry out their active life activities. It’s no longer news that in the recent times, climate change has remained one of the greatest challenges in this part of the world. One of the biggest issues related to climate change is food security.

The world’s poorest – many of whom are farmers, fishers, and hunters – are being hit hardest by higher temperatures and an increasing frequency in weather- related disasters. At the same time, the global population is skyrocketing and is expected to reach 9.6 billion by 2050.

To meet such a heavy demand, agriculture and food systems will need to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change and become more resilient, productive, and sustainable. This is the only way we can ensure the general wellbeing of ecosystems and rural settlements, as well as reduce emissions.

This can only be actualized via thorough adoption of tech-driven policies and measures. Growing food in a sustainable way means adopting practices that produce more with less input, in the same area of land, and use natural resources wisely.

It also means reducing food losses before the final product or retail stage through a number of initiatives, including better harvesting, storage, packaging, transport, infrastructure, and market mechanisms, coupled with institutional and legal frameworks.

So, as Nigeria joins the global community to celebrate the 2020 edition of World Food Day, the government is enjoined to be more proactive with a view to ensuring that the bane of the country’s agricultural institution is thoroughly addressed.

This can be made possible by providing the needed support for any genuine prospective farmer, such as soft loan with zero interest rates, arable land, enabling environment, or what have you, as the case may be.

The government should equally subsidize the prices of farming machinery (equipment) to enable every commercial farmer in the country purchase them without much ado.

Technology must be fully adopted if we are truly sincere to experience a total turnaround in the country’s agric sector. In the same vein, the ongoing restriction of importation of goods and services into the country must be duly strengthened and intensified by the authorities such as the Customs Service, among others, toward increasing the level of demand on locally-made commodities.

There ought to also be an increased awareness among the populace in various quarters on the need to patronize indigenous commodities at all times. The mindset of the consumers must be rebranded.

On their part, the farmers ought to, from time to time, validate the membership of all their members, and also encourage the upcoming ones to register, to enable the government or any concerned corporate body easily assess them as well as ascertain the genuineness of anyone who claims to be a practising farmer.

They should also sensitize their members on the need for specialization towards boosting production. Farmers need to concentrate on a particular crop or livestock farming, as the case might be, to enable them obtain a desirable outcome. After creating a sound foundation, any farmer can in the future consider practising mixed farming.

Governments at all levels ought to as well endeavour to own and manage various mechanized farms in their respective jurisdictions with a view to supplementing the privately owned ones.

They mustn’t leave everything for the private sector, in order to ensure adequate price regulation on the goods and services. In view of this, every agriculture ministry is expected to boast of staff that are qualified in various agricultural disciplines, rather than professionals from other areas.

They must be prepared to go to the field. Inter alia, the government and nongovernmental organizations, among other stakeholders, ought to endeavour to continually grant bursary to the undergraduates studying Agric Science or any agric-related discipline towards encouraging prospective ones. Let’s sacrifice now and enjoy forever.

Think about it!

