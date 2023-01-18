Sports

Inter beat Milan to win Italian Supercup

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Inter Milan hammered rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Supercup on Wednesday, with first-half goals from Federico Dimarco and Edin Dzeko and a late third from Lautaro Martinez securing the trophy.

The annual meeting between the Coppa Italia winners and Serie A champions was played at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The lads had the perfect approach, we were always sharp and solid. Our first target of the season was to get through to the Champions League knockouts, and the second was this trophy, so it is so pleasing for a coach to see this,” Inter manager Simone Inzaghi told Sport Mediaset.

“We remained concentrated, aggressive, determined, all ingredients you need in a final.”

Dimarco scored the first goal after 10 minutes when he ran into the box unmarked and tapped in Nicolo Barella’s cross.

Milan’s Rafael Leao could have equalised after 16 minutes, but Inter keeper Andre Onana tipped his shot from an acute angle over for a corner.

Inter doubled their advantage after 21 minutes when Dzeko got the ball on the left, wrongfooted Sandro Tonali and fired into the bottom right corner from inside the box.

Milan woke up after the second goal and started to gain possession, forcing Inter onto the defensive but they couldn’t find a breakthrough.

Leao managed to get into the box four minutes into the second half, but the Milan striker fired just over the bar.

Martinez wrapped up the win in the 77th minute when he scored with an elegant curled shot with the outside of his left foot.

Milan’s best chance of the match came one minute into stoppage time when Ante Rebic’s intended cross hit the top of the crossbar.

“I did not expect this, as I know the quality of my players, so I expected a more positive performance,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said after the match.

“At this moment, we are struggling to react to an error, to remain united as a team… the lack of results is starting to weigh on us.”

The result marks the first time Inter have won against Milan in an Italian cup final, having lost the Coppa Italia in 1977 and the Italian Super Cup in 2011.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Palace stun Man City, Brighton come back at Liverpool

Posted on Author Reporter

…as goalkeeper inspires Arsenal win at Leicester Crystal Palace upset 10-man Manchester City to spoil Pep Guardiola’s 200th Premier League match as manager at Etihad Stadium. Palace went ahead inside six minutes as Wilfried Zaha pounced on Aymeric Laporte’s poor ball and exchanged passes with Conor Gallagher before scuffing beyond Ederson’s dive. Laporte’s day worsened […]
Sports

Serena loses in Wimbledon comeback as Nadal digs deep

Posted on Author Reporter

    Serena Williams tasted bitter defeat on her return to singles tennis at Wimbledon on Tuesday as Rafael Nadal overcame a huge scare to progress to the second round. Elsewhere on day two of the Championships, title contender Matteo Berrettini was forced to pull out with coronavirus while women’s top seed Iga Swiatek extended […]
Sports

EPL: Arteta braced for ‘roller-coaster’ ride as race heats up

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal are in for a tense race to seal the fourth and final Champions League spot in the Premier League, a race with fine margins that could be decided only at the end of the season, manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday. Five teams — Manchester United, West Ham United, Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica