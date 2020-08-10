Inter-Faith clerics unite against insecurity, corruption in Nigeria

The National Inter- Faith Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) over the weekend said it is united in prayers behind President Muhammadu Buhari in his quest to rid the nation of criminal elements and corrupt individuals.

According to the Christian and Islamic clerics, the President is the target of “evil forces” unhappy with his progress in the anti-graft campaign and the war against insurgency.

The religious leaders made this known at the grand finale of the 21 days Inter-Faith Prayer and Intercessory programme at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. In his address, Deputy National Coordinator, Sheik Abdullahi Muhammad, revealed that there is a gang up to discredit the current administration.

“Nigeria is a great country, and it is a known fact that the forces of darkness are not happy with the great efforts of President Muhamadu Buhari toward addressing the various challenges in the country,” his statement read in part.

