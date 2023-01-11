Sports

Inter leave it late to beat Parma in Italian Cup

Lautaro Martinez equalised with two minutes of normal time left and Francesco Acerbi headed the winner deep into extra time as Inter Milan beat Parma 2-1 on Tuesday in the Italian Cup.

Cup holders Inter fell behind to their visitors from Serie B Parma.

Stanko Juric came on after 26 minutes to replace injured Dennis Man and smashed the opening goal from outside the penalty area after 38 minutes.

Inter were without a host of possible starters, including Romelu Lukaku, Marcelo Brozovic, Samir Handanovic and Nicolo Barella.

They failed to manage a strike on target in the first half to test 44-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who was returning for Parma after a long injury.

Inter dominated possession in the second half but rarely threatened until World-Cup winner Martinez broke through and beat Buffon after 88 minutes.

In the 110th minute, Acerbi, a second-half substitute, headed home the rebound after Buffon had saved to put Inter in the last eight where they will face Atalanta or La Spezia.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

