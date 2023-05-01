Inter-ministerial briefing as a referendum on Udom Emmanuel’s legacy

Adebiyi Phillips

Last Friday, the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information and Strategy hosted the Season Two of the state government inter-ministerial briefing, and like the Season One, the second edition was very revealing as many facts that came to light left most of the participants in awe.

Having closely followed both editions of the briefing and from an outsider’s perspective, I am of the opinion that the initiative has not only placed Akwa Ibom on a pedestal in terms of quality leadership and good governance, but has also served as an incontrovertible proof to Governor Udom Emmanuel’s stellar performance – one that has laid to rest the debate over how Akwa Ibom people will judge the governor when he leaves office.

Between the three days that the briefing has held, the overwhelming consensus of a majority of Akwa Ibom people is that the state has never had it so good on all facets of governance like it has done under Governor Emmanuel. Interestingly, this consensus by the people is accurately reflected in various statistics and data.

For instance, data from the Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS), shows that the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state in 2013 and 2014 stood at N15.4 billion and N15.7 billion respectively. But under Governor Emmanuel, the IGR grew from N16 billion in 2017 to N34.8 billion in 2022. Comparatively, the state earned far more from the federal allocation under the previous administration than it has done within the seven years plus of Udom Emmanuel. The trajectory of the IGR is only a reflection of each administration’s commitment to the growth of the state.

During his presentation at the briefing, Mr Okon Okon, the Chairman of AKIRS, revealed that Governor Emmanuel, as part his effort to reposition the revenue service, inaugurated a full and proper revenue Board in line with the law, which was the first time in the history of the state.

According Mr Okon, until that drastic measure by Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2016, the revenue Board was usually a two-man business (a chairman and a secretary). The outcome of those changes has been the continuous improvement in the workings of the Board and other government departments and agencies with transparency and accountability as the watchword.

“Our reputation has improved unlike in the past years where tax payers did not fully trust the system,” Mr Okon disclosed. “That is why we encourage tax payers to pay their taxes into the approved bank accounts.”

The inter-ministerial briefing provided Akwa Ibom people the opportunity to have the facts and figures behind some of the milestones the state has achieved under Governor Emmanuel.

The state, for instance, has consistently ranked among to top states for ease of doing business in Nigeria.

In 2021, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council ranked Akwa Ibom fourth following the outcome of its states ease of doing business substantial baseline survey. Similarly, in 2022, BudgIT, a civil society organisation, in its 2022 State of States Report, ranked Akwa Ibom behind Gombe, Sokoto, and Jigawa, which were first, second, and third, respectively. What these statistics imply is that despite all the perceived challenges, businesses in Akwa Ibom have been operating in a smoother environment under Governor Emmanuel, and no news could be more heartwarming to millions of business owners in Akwa Ibom.

Apart from ensuring that the state is business friendly, the Udom Emmanuel administration has built a serene, safe and healthy environment making Akwa Ibom one of best states in the country to live.

Like AKIRS, it was under Governor Udom that the moribund Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Waste Management Agency (AKSEPWMA) was revived and equipped for maximum productivity. In his presentation at the inter-ministerial briefing, the Chairman of AKSEPWMA, Prince Ikim said that the Agency, which was created in 2000 by law, only came alive in September 2018 following the inauguration of the Board by Governor Emmanuel.

From available records, AKSEPWMA, as vital as it is to the state, had no single equipment before Governor Emmanuel’s intervention, but by 2019, the Agency had about 15 compacting trucks/tippers, provided 20 5000 litres of waste dump site, provided 50 galvanized roller waste bins, etc. These results-oriented efforts led to the state becoming a serial winner of the cleanest state awards in the country and south-south.

As noted by various speakers and participants at the briefing, one of the hallmarks of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s legacy in environmental protection is the relocation of the dump site from Uyo Village Road. For many years, citizens especially residents of the area had relentlessly decried the negative effects of the dump site on them. Apparently, their cries fell on deaf ears as no single efforts were made towards relocating the dump site until the Prince Ikim-led AKSEPWMA came.

“When the dump site on Uyo Village Road was handed over to me, I had said that it was only a temporary dump site,” Mr Ikim said. “By the grace of God and with the support of the governor, we have kept to that promise. We have moved the dump site and we are currently transforming that area.”

If one considers Governor Udom Emmanuel’s performance on revenue improvement and environmental protection as superb, then his scorecard in the state power sector will be almost excellent. The governor’s commitment to power is being very commendable.

As disclosed by the state’s commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development, Dr John Etim, the ultimate goal is to provide uninterrupted power to every part of the state as the government is exploring all options including renewable energy.

Recall that Governor Emmanuel had, in his first term, built about two power substations at strategic locations across to state. Amongst them were 33/11KV, 2 x 15MVA injection substation on Edet Akpan Avenue, Uyo; and 132/33KV, 2 x 60MVA transmission substation in Ekim, Mkpat Enin. The governor has continued to build on that solid foundation throughout his second term.

According to Etim, with the recent constitutional amendment to the license which allows Ibom Power Company to embed 10 mega watts for the new Ibom Distribution Company, the government is hopeful that with the amount of power given to the state by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the state will have more power to distribute.

“Most of the Ministries will begin to enjoy 24 hours electricity supply. We are planning to go to the local governments to duplicate this system,” Dr Etim further revealed. “In no distant time, most parts of Akwa Ibom will begin to have 24 hours electricity supply.”

Other commissioners who participated in the Season Two of the inter-ministerial briefing are, Dr Ini Adiakpan, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare; Chief Uno Etim Uno, Commissioner for Transportation, and Engr Camillus Umoh, Commissioner for Trade and Investment. In the brief presentations, they gave the participants convincing reasons to score the governor high in performance.

But it must be pointed out that this ingenuity of the State Ministry of Information and Strategy, has the single most powerful forum that has brought Akwa Ibom people to this point of reaching a favourable consensus on the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

Phillips sent this piece from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State