Inter open talks with Chelsea over buying Palmieri

Inter have opened negotiations with Chelsea over buying the left-back Emerson Palmieri. Antonio Conte is keen to add the Italy international to his squad, having signed him for Chelsea in January 2018, and the Serie A club are prepared to offer €20m (£18m).
Emerson would consider the move because he is not a guaranteed starter at Chelsea and wants the best chance of being Italy’s first choice at next summer’s European Championship, reports The Guardian.
Chelsea are expected to demand a larger fee for the 25-year-old, who has a contract until 2022. Juventus are also interested in Emerson, whose prospects at Chelsea are set to be hindered further by the acquisition of a left-back.
Leicester’s Ben Chilwell is the first choice but the fee could be a stumbling block and Alex Telles and Nicolás Tagliafico, who are at Porto and Ajax respectively, are back-up options.
On Thursday Inter signed Achraf Hakimi, who plays predominantly at right-back, from Real Madrid for £36m.

