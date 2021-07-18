Faith

Inter-Religious Council wants fake security men disarmed, arrested

The Plateau State Interreligious Council at an emergency peace and security meeting has called for the arrest and prosecution of fake security men in Army and Police uniforms in the state. It tasked the security agencies in the state to make frantic efforts to disarm the fake security operatives to reduce criminality.

 

Chairman of the State Interreligious Council and former COCIN President Rev. (Prof.) Pandang Yamsat in his address during the emergency meeting said the insecurity in the country is getting worse by the day. He called on security agencies to rise to the challenge by using all their expertise to bring insecurity to an end. He said the government and religious leaders must resolve not to politicise the crises in the land or handle along religious lines.

 

“The insecurity in the state is getting worse by the day and it is consuming the big, the poor, the rich, villagers and city dwellers, religious leaders of all faiths, even as farmlands, crops and livestock are not safe just as wanton killings are on the increase”.

 

Prof. Yamsat also charged all religious and traditional leaders to fish out the bad elements in their various communities.

 

He called on the government to hold the security agencies, community and traditional leaders accountable for the destruction of lives and property in their various communities.

 

According to him, the council’s mandate is to work across religious lines to foster unity, peace, forgiveness and reconciliation through interfaith dialogue. He said the Interreligious Council must ensure that communities resolve to live in peace and harmony, saying because it is godly to live in peace and harmony instead of war and hatred.

 

He charged communities not to depend solely on government security agents to protect them, but must do all in their power to defend their communities from terrorists who are not interested in peace.

 

He, however, disclosed that they will embark on multi-level engagements with critical stakeholders, interface, advocacy, sensitisation, education and awareness creation very soon to find the way out of the quagmire.

