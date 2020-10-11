Inter security agency rivalries amplifying insecurity, says Arewa Agenda

The Arewa Agenda, an offshoot of PR-Nigeria Conglomerate, has identified Inter Security Agencies’ Rivalry as the main problems amplifying insecurity and other social vices in Nigeria.

Speaking during a parley between media practitioners and some security agencies’ spokespersons, the Managing Director of PR-Nigeria Yushau Shuaibu said unless inter-rivalry among security agencies are been address the nation has a long way to go.

He said the prevailing insecurity in Nigeria and especially in the North is alarming, worrisome and calls for strategic and proactive measures.

Yushau added that a kinetic approach is mostly being deployed to tackle insecurity while there is seemed to be inter-agency rivalry among government organs, especially security services in handling the situation.

“There is lack of mutual relationship between spokespersons and the media including the influencers with some spokespersons are yet to recognise the value of social media engagement in responding to security situations.”

The MD PR-Nigeria worried that the deployment of fire brigade approach in crisis management is becoming a norm, among the security agencies while vital issues at stake are left to wallow.

“While the anonymous nature of social media presence makes it easy for some users to paddle hate speech and fake news, stoking tension in the country.

“We should agree that good governance and rule of law is key, non-kinetic approach to tackling insecurity, especially through awareness campaign, political inclusion and social empowerment, must be taken seriously,” he said. He said there is the urgent need to establish, sustain and improve inter-agency collaboration for intelligence gathering and coordinated operation in the fight against crimes.

Like this: Like Loading...