arewa consultative forum acf
News

Inter security agency rivalries amplifying insecurity, says Arewa Agenda

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO Comment(0)

The Arewa Agenda, an offshoot of PR-Nigeria Conglomerate, has identified Inter Security Agencies’ Rivalry as the main problems amplifying insecurity and other social vices in Nigeria.

 

Speaking during a parley between media practitioners and some security agencies’ spokespersons, the Managing Director of PR-Nigeria Yushau Shuaibu said unless inter-rivalry among security agencies are been address the nation has a long way to go.

 

He said the prevailing insecurity in Nigeria and especially in the North is alarming, worrisome and calls for strategic and proactive measures.

 

Yushau added that a kinetic approach is mostly being deployed to tackle insecurity while there is seemed to be inter-agency rivalry among government organs, especially security services in handling the situation.

 

“There is lack of mutual relationship between spokespersons and the media including the influencers with some spokespersons are yet to recognise the value of social media engagement in responding to security situations.”

 

The MD PR-Nigeria worried that the deployment of fire brigade approach in crisis management is becoming a norm, among the security agencies while vital issues at stake are left to wallow.

 

“While the anonymous nature of social media presence makes it easy for some users to paddle hate speech and fake news, stoking tension in the country.

 

“We should agree that good governance and rule of law is key, non-kinetic approach to tackling insecurity, especially through awareness campaign, political inclusion and social empowerment, must be taken seriously,” he said. He said there is the urgent need to establish, sustain and improve inter-agency collaboration for intelligence gathering and coordinated operation in the fight against crimes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC vows to resist airports’ concessioning

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  …says policy’ll enslave Nigerian workers   Aviation unions protest   The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to, once again, resist any attempt by the  Federal Government to concession major airports in the country to private individuals or groups.   The airports being considered by government to allow private investors manage are the Nnamdi  […]
News

When Enugu airport roared back to life

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu was finally reopened on Sunday, August 30 for flight operations. That was a year and six days after it was shut for infrastructure upgrade, and after missing completion targets twice. KENNETH OFOMA, in Enugu, reports The journey to the reconstruction of the airport was characterized with twists and turns. […]
News

Ex- workers battle NAHCo over N1bn terminal benefits, others

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Ex-workers of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc have taken their battle to the court in a bid to get their over N1 billion severance benefits and termination of their appointment more than 15 years after the company was privatized. The workers have engaged the services of human rights lawyer, Mr. Joe Nwokedi, to Press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: