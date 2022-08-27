Sports

Inter slip up as Lazio go top of Serie A

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Inter Milan slumped to their first defeat of the season as Spanish duo Luis Alberto and Pedro Rodriguez struck late to guide Lazio to a 3-1 win on Friday which takes the Roman club to the top of Serie A.

It marked another disappointing evening for Inter manager Simone Inzaghi who has yet to pick up a point at the ground he graced as a player for over a decade and where he managed until 2021.

The former Italy striker, instead, had to play second fiddle, as he did last year when Inter were handed another 3-1 defeat, to Maurizio Sarri, the man who replaced him on the Lazio bench.

“It was a very bad loss,” Inzaghi told DAZN. “It was an even game. We had a good first half but Luis Alberto’s goal shifted the balance.”

Sarri brought on Luis Alberto and Pedro just before the hour mark, shortly after Inter’s Lautaro Martinez had cancelled out Felipe Anderson’s 40th minute opener.

Luis Alberto restored the Lazio advantage in the 75th minute with a superb shot which left Samir Handanovic stranded in the Inter goal before Pedro wrapped things up four minutes from time.

“This victory is important for us, it’s the path we need to follow to progress,” said Pedro.

With two wins and a draw in three matches, Lazio take over top spot in the table, one point ahead of Inter, who won their first two matches.

In Friday’s other game, promoted Monza slipped to their third defeat of the season when they lost 2-1 at home to Udinese who collected their first win.

Andrea Colpani put the Silvio Berlusconi-owned side ahead just after the half-hour but the lead only lasted four minutes before Beto levelled for Udinese.

Monza were looking good for their first point of the season until 19-year-old defender Destiny Udogie, on loan from Tottenham, knocked in the winner 12 minutes from time.

On Saturday, Juventus host Roma, who have won two out of two, while Bologna travel to AC Milan. Napoli can also go three wins from three when they travel to Fiorentina on Sunday.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Vaccine not a limit on freedom, says Klopp

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he does not understand why some people refuse the coronavirus vaccine. There have been concerns about the rate of vaccination in the Premier League with fewer than half of players jabbed at most clubs. Klopp says “99%” of his players have been vaccinated.   Meanwhile Health Secretary Sajid Javid said […]
Sports

City, Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea at top of Premier League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City and Liverpool took advantage of Chelsea’s slip-up at West Ham on Saturday to climb above Thomas Tuchel’s men in the three-way race for the Premier League title. Defending champions City ended the day on top of the table after a 3-1 stroll at struggling Watford after Liverpool’s last-gasp 1-0 win at Wolves. […]
Sports

JUST IN: Lewandowski wins Best FIFA Men’s Award

Posted on Author Reporter

    Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has won the Best FIFA Men’s award for 2021. Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has been named the Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has won Women’s Coach of the Year, reports the BBC. Spain midfielder Putellas, 27, now holds both […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica