Inter target Onuachu as Suarez replacement

In t e r Milan h a v e joined in the race to land Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu as the Serie A side identified the KRC Genk star as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. Sanchez joined the Nerazzurri in 2019 initially on loan from Manchester United and made the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

However, the Chilean forward managed seven league goals in 33 appearances as Inter, powered mainly by Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, romped to their 19th league title. Lukaku has since switched to Chelsea, with Inter Milan replacing him with Edin Dzeko. And according to Football- Italia, the 2021 Serie A winners are keeping tabs on Onuachu to take him to the San Siro should former Arsenal man Sanchez depart in January. No Nigerian international has more goals this year in any of the leagues in Europe than the freescoring KRC Genk hitman, Onuachu.

Inter, though, are not the only one interested in snapping up Onuachu, following his remarkable goalscoring feat in the last 15 months. La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are also linked to the signing of the Nigerian, who was the top goalscorer in the Belgian league last term. Onuachu, with 23 league goals, is the highest-scoring Super Eagles star in Europe so far in 2021, ahead of Simy Nwankwo (16 goals), Terem Moffi (14), Kelechi Iheanacho (13), and Victor Osimhen (12). However, Genk’s asking price of €25 million could be a stumbling block to any move for a striker who recently extended his contract to June 2024.

