Faith

Intercede for Nigeria, prophet advises citizenry

General Overseer, Mountain of Mercy, Ibadan, Oyo State, Prophet Samuel Shittu, has urged Nigerians to continue interceding for the nation and have faith in God.

 

He bemoaned the high cost of living, insecurity, lack of electricity supply and other unfavourable situation in the nation, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to address the needs of the citizens. Shittu in a press statement said the ministry will be convening its monthly three days programme to seek the face of God for the nation.

 

“In this hard time Nigerians are going through, Nigeria needs divine intervention, as we all need to intercede for Nigeria and resolve to do things in a better way,” said Shittu.

 

