Intercessory Prayers: Group devotes Day 19 to divine wisdom for President Buhari, security hierarchy to surmount insecurity

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) says Day 19 of its ongoing 21-day intercessory prayers is dedicated to praying for President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation’s security architecture.

The group, consisting of Muslim and Christian faithful across the country made this known during its meeting on Thursday at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Addressing the audience, National Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, revealed that President Buhari needs “divine wisdom” to steer the country to greater heights amidst conspiracy over his “accountability and transparency”.

The cleric added that Nigerians must pray against agents of darkness that don’t want to see Nigeria remain a united country, going as far as sponsoring acts of violence.

He further charged citizens to support the security chiefs and troops on the frontlines who are in the middle of a war they know nothing about.

While urging President Buhari to remain steadfast and resolute, NIFROP, however, assured that in no distant time there will be testimonies, forecasting that Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and other enemies of Nigeria would be a forgotten issue.

Read the full speech below:

My brothers and sisters in the Lord’s vineyard,

Today indeed marks a wonderful day in our intercession prayers for our dear country, as well as our God, ordained President Muhammadu Buhari. We are gathered in unity to pray for Gods intervention in Nigeria, and by the special grace of God, all our prayers and supplications to God shall be answered speedily through Christ our Lord.

My brothers and sisters, Day 19 of our intercession prayers is devoted to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Security Architecture in the country. As such we are going to join our hands together and cry unto the heavens from where our help cometh from for His divine intervention in the life of President Muhammadu Buhari and the security architecture in the country.

The revelations that have come in in the course of our prayers and fasting is such that we must pray against if we want to see Nigerian remain a united country. The level of gang up against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is phenomenal, and the reason for this is the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari elected to stand on the side of the people by ensuring accountability and transparency in the governance of the country.

These agents of darkness are angry because what is happening in Nigeria is not what they wanted for the people. They wanted a regime of tears and blood where the people would be deprived and where a few people would feed fat from the system.

My brothers and sisters, God has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari must be careful as his enemies are all out ferociously to undermine and destroy his administration and all the good works he has started since 2015.

These same individuals are busy sponsoring acts of violence across the country and causing untold harm to innocent people all in a bid to destroy the laudable achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

My Brothers and Sisters, God, has revealed that while the enemies are killing innocent Nigerians in the villages, their agents are using the cyber-space against those genuinely fighting and serving as threats to them. And as such, they have launched all manners of attacks against our military.

Dear Brothers and Sisters, we must be consoled by the words in the bible in the book of Psalm 91: 7 “A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come to nigh thee.” .Our consolation can also be seen the Holy Koran as stated “The invocation of Allah by a Muslim person for the benefit of his absent brother is accepted. There will be an angel right next to his head who is entrusted with the job of replying, ‘Amin, and for you the same,’ every time he invokes Allah for his brother to earn all that is good and righteous.”

We are also to learn from the words of Ezekiel 22:30, “I looked for someone among them who would build up the wall and stand before me in the gap on behalf of the land so I would not have to destroy it, but I found no one.” We are to be those who stand in the gap, who lift our nation with all it favours and faults before the throne of God, and pray that He continues to work in our midst.

The word of God is unambiguous in this regard hence the need why we must continue to carry on on our quest for Gods intervention in the affairs of Nigeria. That we have come to the 19th day of our prayer and fasting is an indication that something is about to happen in our dear country.

By the anointing of God that I tap from, I declare that all those that have plotted evil against President Muhammadu Buhari shall be put to shame. They shall not know peace until they repent from their evil ways.

The book of 2 Chronicles 7:14 says that “if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.

My brothers and sisters, I want us to know this fact. That we have come together under one roof regardless of our ethnicity and religions is an indication that God is with us and he would never let down in shielding President Muhammadu Buhari from the snares of those that have risen against Nigeria.

God has asked us to warn President Muhammadu Buhari to continue to render selfless service to Nigeria, and he should not bow to the evil plots of the enemies of Nigeria in their desire to destroy Nigeria.

God has asked us to warn President Muhammadu Buhari of the grave implications that awaits him should he deviate from rendering selfless services in any way to Nigeria.

My dear brothers and sisters, I am using this medium to encourage President Muhammadu Buhari to maintain calmness and allow God to fight his battles for him. The book of Deuteronomy 20:4 says “For the LORD your God is the one who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory.”

My dear brothers and sisters, what, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? Our prayers and supplications are before the King of Kings and the Host of Heaven. And the One who has promised us great victory in Nigeria.

I want to encourage all us at this point not to relent in our prayers to God almighty for President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as the heads of the various security agencies that have continued to remain in battle with the enemies of Nigeria.

We must pray fervently for God to grant our security agencies great victory in battle and his promises in the book of Joshua 1:3 -5 “Every place that the sole of your foot shall tread upon that I have given you. No man shall be able to stand before you all the days of your life; as I was with Moses, so I will be with you. I will not leave you nor forsake you”.

I want to use this medium to tell us all that God that sits on the throne shall preserve Nigeria. God shall keep us safe and sound just as the book of Psalm 91;4 says “He will cover Nigeria with his feathers, and under his wings shall Nigeria find refuge; his faithfulness will be our shield and rampart.

I want to thank us all once again. I trust we shall all come together again in testimonies at the end of the 21-day intercessory programme for Gods protection over President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian in general as he leads Nigeria on the path of greatness.

God bless us all

Allah yarzuquna jJamie anwayahfazna min kuli al’adhaa.

easaa Allah ‘a yasud fi hayatina.

