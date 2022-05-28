Travel & Tourism

Intercontinental Park to become Ibeju Lekki’s new hospitality hub

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Intercontinental Park, which is an emerging force to be reckoned with in upscale real estate project, with hospitality outfit as a major focus, is set to become the new hospitality hub of Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos. This is according to the Managing Director of the promoters, AIMART Realtors, Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade. She said that as part of the mixed development concept, they have created a part in the Central Business District, a hospitality hub that will house hotels and restaurants to service businesses in the Lekki port and Dangote Refinery area.

She lamented that with the huge investment in the area there was no hotel district created hitherto and in response to this lack, AIMART has created a section for hospitality business. AIMART is inviting hoteliers and investors to take advantage of the opportunity to invest in Intercontinental Park. According to Iluyomade, the mixed zone estate, “is a world-class hub for social, economic, business, religious and recreational activities, within the Ibeju-Lekki axis after Eleko junction; it falls under the Origanrigan Resettlement Scheme.

‘‘It is a few minutes’ drive after Dangote refinery and bordered within a cluster of five residential areas which are the Dangote Residents, Alaro-City, Amen Estate, Heritage Meadow, and Rehoboth Ocean View Estate.’’ She further highlighted that: ‘‘It is part of a hub with multiple streams of income flowing in within a layout of about 28 acres (approximately 139,000 square meters) of land which has in it, the Central Business District habouring the maritime school, hospitals, schools (which Holy Child has keyed into), hospitality, residential apartments, and resort centres.’’ This is as the Catholic Church Society for Holy Child Jesus (SHCJ) has taken possession of their land title at the Intercontinental Park Estate at Ibeju Lekki.

The presentation ceremony was held at the Catholic Mission by the Head of Operations for AIMART Realtors, Mrs. Bright Taiwo, to the Head of Real Estate for the society, Reverend Sister Christiana Olagunju and her colleague, Reverend Sister Juliana Onyeoke. According to Olagunju: “Our plan is to build a school there” while she expressed thanks to the promoters of the project and promised to physically take over the site soon. Intercontinental Park Estate is said to rank among the best in terms of ambiance, spotlight, and developmental delivery. It is conceived as an eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable gated community offering exceptional facilities and services that will foster qualitative living, better health, improved communal relationships and social engagement within the most affordable and cost-effective means.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

