Interest of Nigerians paramount to my administration, says Buhari

As the federal government commences the evacuation of stranded Nigerians in war-torn Ukraine, President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured that the interest of the people is paramount to his administration. The President gave this assurance on Thursday in Nairobi, Kenya at a Town Hall meeting with Nigerians residing in that country.

In a press statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said: “On our part as a government, we shall continue to defend the interests of all Nigerians wherever they may be. We have demonstrated this over time, as we have had cause to evacuate our citizens in harm’s way abroad. We did it in Libya, South Africa and we have just commenced doing the same in Ukraine, where thousands of our citizens, especially students, are trapped by the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine.”

He commended the Diasporans in Kenya for the unity that existed among them, and peaceful co-existence with their host communities, urging them to respect the laws of the land and be good ambassadors of Nigeria. Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, reiterated that it was the determination of the current administration to forge a partnership with the ‘Ambassadorsat large’ towards building the country together that led to the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM). He expressed delight that the Commission had been engaging the Diasporans and had also come up with laudable programmes that would appeal to them. According to the president, as part of his Diasporan agenda: “we expect your willingness to ‘give back’ to Nigeria, some of your resources, talents, skills and global exposure in the development of our great country, Nigeria.”

 

