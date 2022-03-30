Business

‘Interest payments’ll increase external debt service in Q2’22’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

With interest payments falling due within the period, Nigeria’s external debt service payments, which rose to N580.43 billion (or $1.44 billion) in FY’21 from N560.36 billion (or $1.51 billion) in FY’20, are likely to head further north in Q2’22, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd, have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report released at the weekend, however, said that despite the expected increase in debt service costs, they expected that the Federal Government “is not likely to reduce its borrowing spree because of the need for cash amid subsidy payment, especially in this time of higher energy costs.” Citing data recently released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the analysts stated that Nigeria’s total public debt stock increased year on year (y-o-y) by 20.17 per cent to N39.56 trillion as at December 2021 (from N32.92 trillion as at December 2020), noting that the y-o-y rise in the country’s total debt stock was mainly due to the increase in external debt (especially, commercial credit). They pointed out that the nation’s external debt rose y-o-y by 24.79 per cent to N15.86 trillion (or $38.39 billion at N412.99/USD) as at December 2021 from N12.71 trillion (or $33.35 billion at N381.00/USD) in December 2020, noting that within the year, the country took additional $4 billion worth of commercial loans (Eurobonds) while about $0.5 billion was paid.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

US court subpoenas Buhari, others over Wabote’s foreign accounts

Posted on Author Reporter

  A United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has subpoenaed President Muhammadu Buhari through the Office of Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. The subpoena followed a case between Simbi Kesiye Wabote and US-based Nigerian-American journalist, Jackson Ude. President Buhari was subpoenaed in his capacity as President and Minister of Petroleum. […]
Business

Oil marketers advocate post-deregulation dialogue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, has called for a national discourse among all stakeholders including government, labour, civil society organisations, the organised private sector and operators.   The dialogue, they said, is not on the merits or demerits of petrol subsidy removal but on the initiatives that can be taken to ease the […]
Business

$1.3bn oil scandal: Shell, Eni know fate March 2021

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

An Italian court is set to deliver judgement on Royal Dutch Shell and Eni executives over alleged corruption case in Nigeria by the end of March 2021. The oil prospective license (OPL) 245 deal of 2011 involves the $1.3 billion purchase of an oil block by Royal Dutch Shell and Eni from Malabu Oil and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica