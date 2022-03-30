‘Interest payments’ll increase external debt service in Q2’22’

With interest payments falling due within the period, Nigeria’s external debt service payments, which rose to N580.43 billion (or $1.44 billion) in FY’21 from N560.36 billion (or $1.51 billion) in FY’20, are likely to head further north in Q2’22, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd, have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report released at the weekend, however, said that despite the expected increase in debt service costs, they expected that the Federal Government “is not likely to reduce its borrowing spree because of the need for cash amid subsidy payment, especially in this time of higher energy costs.” Citing data recently released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), the analysts stated that Nigeria’s total public debt stock increased year on year (y-o-y) by 20.17 per cent to N39.56 trillion as at December 2021 (from N32.92 trillion as at December 2020), noting that the y-o-y rise in the country’s total debt stock was mainly due to the increase in external debt (especially, commercial credit). They pointed out that the nation’s external debt rose y-o-y by 24.79 per cent to N15.86 trillion (or $38.39 billion at N412.99/USD) as at December 2021 from N12.71 trillion (or $33.35 billion at N381.00/USD) in December 2020, noting that within the year, the country took additional $4 billion worth of commercial loans (Eurobonds) while about $0.5 billion was paid.
Related Articles
US court subpoenas Buhari, others over Wabote’s foreign accounts
A United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has subpoenaed President Muhammadu Buhari through the Office of Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. The subpoena followed a case between Simbi Kesiye Wabote and US-based Nigerian-American journalist, Jackson Ude. President Buhari was subpoenaed in his capacity as President and Minister of Petroleum. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Oil marketers advocate post-deregulation dialogue
Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, has called for a national discourse among all stakeholders including government, labour, civil society organisations, the organised private sector and operators. The dialogue, they said, is not on the merits or demerits of petrol subsidy removal but on the initiatives that can be taken to ease the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
$1.3bn oil scandal: Shell, Eni know fate March 2021
An Italian court is set to deliver judgement on Royal Dutch Shell and Eni executives over alleged corruption case in Nigeria by the end of March 2021. The oil prospective license (OPL) 245 deal of 2011 involves the $1.3 billion purchase of an oil block by Royal Dutch Shell and Eni from Malabu Oil and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)