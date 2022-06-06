‘Interest rate hike may strengthen naira’

Prediction

Hike will encourage foreign portfolio investment

Naira, which has been under pressure in the foreign exchange market in recent months, could get a slight boost from decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to raise its benchmark interest rate to 13 per cent from 11.5 per cent, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in FDC’s latest May) monthly economic update, noted that the hike in interest rate is likely to curb capital outflows even as it would also encourage foreign portfolio investment and reduce forex demand pressure.

The analysts stated: “After maintaining status quo for 20 months, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) for the first time in 70 months. The Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to raise the benchmark rate by 150bps from 11.5 per cent to 13 per cent was supported by concerns to rein in inflation, moderate capital flow reversal and strengthen the weak naira which is currently trading above N610/ at the parallel market.“

They further said: “The hike in interest rates, which is larger than expected, signals the commencement of monetary tightening. In line with the global trend, CBN is committed to mopping up excess liquidity as a means of tackling demand-pull inflation believed to have been precipitated by its intervention programs aimed at supporting post-pandemic economic recovery.

“However, there are concerns that the current inflationary pressure is largely a supply shock phenomenon which could require structural policy arsenal to contain. Furthermore, interest rate hike is expected to raise cost of borrowing for both government and private firms, while increasing their risk of default. On the other hand, it could help reduce speculation activities in the forex market as the currency begins to appreciate.”

Specifically, the analysts said: “The exchange rate is expected to appreciate in the near term as the increase in interest rates is expected encourage foreign portfolio investment and reduce demand pressure. Rates are expected to trade around N416.50/$-N417.50/$ on the I&E window, while rates could appreciate to N595/$ in the parallel market in the near term.”

They added: “The hike in interest rate is expected to limit capital outflows. This will likely reduce the pressure in the I&E window and slightly strengthen the naira.

This will in turn lower depletion on the foreign exchange reserves as demand pressure tapers. The impact of this will be the appreciation of the country’s currency and stability in the foreign exchange market.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...