Interest Rate Hike: OPS seeks sustained interventions in critical sectors

…faults 14% rise in interest rate

The decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to hike Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 14 per cent has been described as misplaced by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), saying it won’t yield the desired result of lowering inflation. LCCI said the expectation of the organised private sector (OPS) was that the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria would tighten rates in the banking system to tame inflation that has been on the rise in the past months. Consequently, the Chamber projected that Nigeria’s economy could suffer from massive capital flight with negative effect on the naira. The Director-General of the LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, while reacting to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on Tuesday, explained in a statement that the apex bank raised the MPR from 13 per cent to 14 per cent in response to the surging inflation rate that hedged up to 18.60 per cent as of June 2022. According to her, “we note the gloomy outlook of the global economy, which has a direct link to our domestic economy with pass through effects of imports. “The persistent war in Ukraine and other disruptive factors may present as risks into the end of the year.

A tightening of rates may have been a good decision by the MPC as that was necessary to tame inflation rates in the past months. “We, however, reiterate our earlier position that rate hike or monetary policy instruments alone will not yield the desired result of lowering inflation rate without a corresponding boost to the supply-side factors like foreign exchange (forex) scarcity, insecurity, rising costs of fuels, and weak infrastructural support for production.” She, however, urged the CBN to maintain its targeted intervention schemes for agriculture, manufacturing/ industries, energy, infrastructure, healthcare, exports, and MSMEs (micro, small, medium and small-scale enterprises) and other real sectors of the economy. “Moreover, development finance loans should be targeted at MSMEs,” she said.

Almona noted that the rate hike is seen to be a necessary option considering that most other economies were raising rates for the same reason of taming inflation, adding that “a comparatively low interest rates can make our portfolio assets less attractive to asset buyers and offshore investors.” Beyond the goal of stabilising prices, the LCCI DG added there were other key goals besides this including full employment, economic growth, and balance of payment equilibrium. “While it is expedient to curb inflation rates, we equally risk a contracted economy that may go towards a recession. This calls for the need to embark on targeted financing for critical sectors of the economy to help boost the supply-side,” she said.

 

