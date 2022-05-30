Business

'Interest rate hike poses downside risk to economic growth'

Caution
CBN increased interest  rate to 13%

 

Against the background of the National Bureau of Statistics’ release of latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said that the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to raise its benchmark interest rate to 13 per cent from 11.5 per cent may pose downside risk to the country’s economic growth

 

In its communiqué announcing the rate hike last Tuesday, MPC had said the decision was primarily aimed at curbing accelerating inflation.

 

Speaking on the decision, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that global supply disruptions occasioned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resurgence of COVID-19 in China – the hub of global manufacturing – caused an unprecedented food and energy price surge, adding that these events triggered high levels of inflation globally. He said that the apex bank would keep the new rate until it is able to moderate inflation.

 

However, reacting to the MPC’s decision and NBS’ GDP data, the FDC analysts, in a report released at the weekend, noted that although the Q1’22 GDP data showed real GDP growth sustained its positive trend for the 6th consecutive quarter as it grew by 3.11 per cent, the GDP declined by 0.88 per cent relative to a growth rate of 3.98 per cent in Q4’21. They further stated: “

Real GDP growth is expected to remain positive in the coming quarter but could slow to 2.8 per cent due to seasonal factors and the lingering impact of the Russian-Ukraine war.

“The recent hike in interest rates may also pose downside risks to economic growth. Manufacturers are likely to begin to grapple with high borrowing cost while financial institutions could be faced with increased risk of default on loans lent to the private sector. Trade sector growth is expected to remain elevated due to the reopening of three of the land borders.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

