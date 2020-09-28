‘Interest rate, inflation may fuel capital flight’

As reactions continue to trail the outcome of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting last week, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has cautioned that lower interest rate amid rising inflation could fuel capital flight, a development hat may worsen external reserves depletion in the country.

Commenting on the outcome of the MPC’s meeting in the latest edition of “FDC monthly economic update,” obtained by New Telegraph last week, Rewane stated that the committee’s adoption of a more dovish stance runs contrary to the conventional logic that lower interest rate would fuel inflationary pressures.

Citing the need to provide cheaper credit to Nigerians and businesses, the MPC, at the end of its two-day meeting last Tuesday, unexpectedly lowered the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 100bps to 11.5per cent p.a. from 12.5per cent p.a.

The committee also expanded the asymmetric corridor between borrowing and placing funds with the CBN to +100/-700bps from +200/-500bps. This means that access to the apex bank’s discount window by deposit money banks (DMBs) is now cheaper.

However, it left the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and liquidity ratio unchanged at 27.5per cent and 30per cent respectively.

Most analysts had predicted that the MPC was likely to maintain the status quo especially given that inflation increased to 13.22per cent in August 2020, the highest level in 29 months and is projected to climb even higher due to higher PMS price and cost reflective electricity tariffs.

According to Rewane, the implications of the MPC’s decision for the nation’s economy may not be that positive. He said: “Lower interest rate amid rising inflation increases the interest rate-inflation differential in favour of the US. This heightens the risk of capital flight, which will further increase the pace of external reserves depletion.

Also, Nigeria being an import dependent economy stands the risk of higher import prices due to a stronger dollar. This will negatively impact the country’s balance of trade and terms of trade levels. The CBN’s ability to support the naira is undermined and hence we could experience some exchange rate volatility.”

Specifically, he stated that “rising inflation could dampen investor confidence, squeeze consumer disposable income and reduce aggregate demand.” Quite significantly, the FDC also said: “The CBN’s dovish stance is expected to reduce cost of funds but is likely to have a limited impact on credit growth.

This is due to the high level of risk aversion by Nigerian banks. Since the last rate cut in May’20, credit to the private sector grew in nominal terms but the rate of growth slowed to 6.94 per cent in August compared with 7.47 per cent in May.”

Furthermore, he noted: “The 100bps cut in MPR means a further 10bps reduction in the minimum interest rate on savings.

This at a time when inflation is galloping implies that the negative real rate of return on savings will widen. The impact of this will be a reduction in the marginal propensity to save, which will translate to a higher marginal propensity to consume (MPC) and could stoke inflationary pressures.”

